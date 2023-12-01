New Royal Family Scandal Sparks Controversy

A recent incident involving an author’s book has caused a major controversy surrounding the Royal Family. Omid Scobie, the author of Endgame, denies any intention behind the inclusion of names in the Dutch translation of his book. The names in question are those of King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who were allegedly involved in a conversation about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s unborn child. Scobie claims that this naming was a printing error and not a publicity stunt.

The controversy stems from the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the English version of Endgame, Scobie mentioned that two individuals were involved in the conversation but did not disclose their names for legal reasons. However, the Dutch edition of the book seemingly identifies King Charles and Catherine as the individuals in question. This revelation was made public by broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Buckingham Palace is reportedly considering legal action over Morgan’s naming of the two royals. Scobie, who learned about the controversy on social media, expressed his frustration at the situation and dismissed claims that the inclusion of the names was a deliberate ploy to generate interest in the book. He stated that he believes the names were unnecessary for the discussion at hand.

The publisher of the Dutch version of Endgame, Xander Uitgevers, has withdrawn the book temporarily and plans to re-release it in a rectified version. Scobie, in the aftermath of the controversy, has received death threats and expressed his desire to understand what exactly happened with regard to the naming issue.

It is important to note that representatives of Prince Harry and Meghan have not commented on the book as of yet. The claims made by Meghan during her interview about her son’s skin color sparked concern and were taken seriously by Buckingham Palace. However, Prince Harry later stated in subsequent interviews that he would not describe the comment as racist.

Scobie, who has written other books about the Royal Family, including the biography Finding Freedom, co-authored with Carolyn Durand, has faced criticism before. Meghan was forced to apologize to a court for saying she “did not contribute” to the biography, although witnesses claimed she provided “briefing notes” to one of her aides who was in contact with Scobie and Durand.

Overall, this latest scandal has overshadowed the release of Scobie’s book and brought further scrutiny to the Royal Family. The investigation into the naming error is ongoing, and the true reasons behind the inclusion of the names remain unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Was the naming of King Charles and Catherine in the Dutch version of the book deliberate?

A: The author, Omid Scobie, denies any intention behind the inclusion of the names and claims it was a printing error.

Q: Are legal actions being considered regarding the naming of the two royals?

A: Buckingham Palace is reportedly exploring all options and considering legal action over the naming by broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Q: Will the book be re-released?

A: Yes, the publishing house plans to release a rectified version of the Dutch translation of Endgame.

Q: Have Prince Harry and Meghan commented on the book?

A: As of now, representatives of Prince Harry and Meghan have not made any comments about the book.

Q: What were the claims made by Meghan during her interview?

A: Meghan stated that an unnamed family member had asked Prince Harry about their son Archie’s skin color, which sparked concern within the Royal Family.

Q: Has Omid Scobie faced controversy before?

A: Yes, he faced criticism when Meghan was forced to apologize for saying she “did not contribute” to the biography Finding Freedom, which Scobie co-authored.