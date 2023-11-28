The Remarkable Arrival of a New Sumatran Rhinoceros Calf

A momentous occasion unfolded on the enchanting island of Sumatra in Indonesia as a critically endangered Sumatran rhinoceros welcomed a new addition to the dwindling species. On a beautiful Saturday, a male calf was born to a courageous mother named Delilah, further bolstering conservation efforts. With fewer than 50 living members, every birth becomes a beacon of hope for the survival of these majestic creatures.

This reinvigorating birth occurred at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary, nestled within the lush landscapes of Way Kambas National Park. Delilah’s calf marks the second birth of its kind this year, both occurring within the past two months. Designed to protect this species on the brink of extinction, the sanctuary has witnessed the arrival of five rhino calves since its establishment in 2012.

Delilah, a resilient rhinoceros born within the sanctuary’s safe haven in 2016, defied the odds once again as she gave birth on her own, ten days ahead of schedule. Sanctuary workers, awestruck by the early arrival, discovered Delilah with her newborn calf in the forest merely four hours after birth. The male calf, still awaiting its name, has showcased remarkable resilience, already standing, walking, and breastfeeding. Weighing approximately 55 pounds, this little one has captured the hearts of all who have witnessed its rapid progress.

Fortunately, both Delilah and her calf are in excellent condition, continuously monitored to ensure their well-being. The foundation responsible for the sanctuary, in collaboration with the Indonesian government and local groups, rejoices in this remarkable milestone for the breeding program. Prior to Delilah’s momentous achievement, successful breeding was a rarity, with only one captive Sumatran rhino pair accomplishing the feat worldwide. Today, the sanctuary celebrates three pairs of triumphant breeders.

Delilah’s union with a male rhino named Harapan, who previously resided at the Cincinnati Zoo before finding sanctuary in Indonesia, resulted in immediate pregnancy. This joyous outcome follows past attempts at breeding, which sadly ended in miscarriages. For Harapan, this success signifies eight years of perseverance finally rewarded.

Surprisingly, Delilah’s calf arrived on the 460th day of her pregnancy, slightly earlier than the typical timeframe of 470 to 479 days. The birth is the second in just two months, as another female calf graced the sanctuary on September 30th, born to different parents. These momentous arrivals represent the culmination of tireless efforts, international research, and collaborations that fuel our relentless pursuit of saving the Sumatran rhinos from the brink of extinction.

Sumatran rhinos, the smallest among the five rhinoceros species, proudly carry the genetic legacy of the Ice Age’s woolly rhinos. Adorned with prominent skin folds, two horns, and a prehensile upper lip, they remain the hairiest members of their kind. Agile and swift runners, Sumatran rhinos primarily sustain themselves on a diet of vegetation, harmoniously blending into their natural habitat.

These remarkable creatures now solely inhabit Indonesia, where their wild populations face immense challenges in breeding and survival. Tragically, the species’s last-known member in their native Malaysia passed away in 2019 at the age of 25, rendering them extinct in that country.

As critically endangered beings on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, Sumatran rhinos teeter on the precipice of extinction in the wild. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that wild populations continue to dwindle, with as few as 30 mature adults remaining.

While the road to preservation is fraught with obstacles, every successful birth brings renewed optimism. With each calf born into the sanctuary, we inch closer to securing the future of this magnificent species. Together, through collective efforts and unwavering dedication, we can ensure that the Sumatran rhinoceros thrives for generations to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many Sumatran rhinoceroses are left in the world?

As of now, there are fewer than 50 living Sumatran rhinoceroses in the world.

2. Where was the new calf born?

The new calf was born in the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary, located in Way Kambas National Park on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

3. Why is the birth of this calf significant?

The birth of this calf holds tremendous significance as Sumatran rhinoceroses are critically endangered and face the threat of extinction. Every new birth brings hope for the survival of the species.

4. How many rhino calves have been born at the sanctuary?

Since its establishment in 2012, the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary has seen the birth of five rhino calves.

5. What are the characteristics of a Sumatran rhinoceros?

Sumatran rhinoceroses are the smallest of the five rhinoceros species. They have two horns, prominent skin folds, and a prehensile upper lip. They are known for their agility, speed, and hairy appearance inherited from their woolly rhino ancestors.

6. Are Sumatran rhinoceroses only found in Indonesia?

Yes, Sumatran rhinoceroses are now only found in Indonesia. Their wild populations face challenges in breeding and survival.

Sources:

Save the Rhino: [https://www.savetherhino.org/species-information/malayan-sumatran-rhinoceros/]

World Wildlife Fund: [https://www.worldwildlife.org/species/sumatran-rhinoceros]