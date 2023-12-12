Immigration Bill Defeat Shakes Macron’s Leadership in France

PARIS — In a surprising turn of events, President Emmanuel Macron faced a major setback as his flagship immigration bill was rejected by the National Assembly. This loss has raised questions about Macron’s ability to govern France without an absolute majority in parliament.

The defeat was particularly humiliating as lawmakers didn’t even debate the text; it was rejected in a preliminary vote. Political analysts suggest that this loss could signify the beginning of the end for Macron’s presidency, as he battles to keep his MPs in check and struggles to maintain his mandate.

Macron’s ability to govern has been in doubt since he lost the parliamentary elections last year, losing his absolute majority in the National Assembly. Although he initially considered forming a coalition government, he later adopted a strategy of ad hoc deals with the opposition conservative Les Républicains.

While the government has managed to reach compromises on some issues, the failure of the immigration bill has undermined Macron’s governing method. The repercussions of this defeat are already being felt, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and calling for fresh elections.

The defeat of the immigration bill comes as a shock, considering the months of preparation that went into it. The legislation aimed to expedite the deportation of foreigners who have committed crimes in France, while also providing a pathway to legalization for undocumented workers in certain cases. Despite attempts to garner support from conservatives and left-leaning centrists, the bill faced challenges from both sides during the debate.

Macron’s government had hoped that conservatives would be compelled to vote for the bill, appealing to their core issue of immigration. However, their divide-and-conquer tactics failed as both the far-left France Unbowed and the far-right National Rally united against Macron’s coalition. This highlights the deep divisions within the National Assembly on the topic of immigration.

For Macron, this defeat is a wake-up call and a return to the challenges of domestic politics. While he had delegated much of the responsibility to his Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, this crisis cannot be ignored. With the rise of the far-right National Rally, neither Macron’s party nor the conservatives nor the left want to risk a defeat in fresh elections.

Currently, Macron is seeking a way to break the deadlock on the immigration legislation. A joint parliamentary committee has been formed to find a compromise, but it remains uncertain if more time for negotiations will lead to better results. The pressure is mounting for Macron to take action and find a solution to this contentious issue.

It is difficult to envision previous leaders like Charles de Gaulle or François Mitterrand enduring such a defeat without responding. Macron’s next steps will be crucial in determining the direction of his presidency and his ability to govern France effectively.