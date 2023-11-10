American singer and actress, Mary Millben, has expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his commitment to women’s empowerment and progress in India. Millben made these remarks in response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s derogatory comments about education and women in population control.

With the 2024 election season underway in various parts of the world, Millben emphasized the significance of change and the need to replace outdated policies and non-progressive individuals with voices and values that align with the convictions of citizens. According to her, Prime Minister Modi embodies these qualities and stands as the best leader for India and its citizens. Furthermore, she recognizes his role in strengthening the US-India relationship and promoting global economic stability.

Millben’s support for Prime Minister Modi is rooted in her love for India, which has led her to closely follow the country’s affairs. She commends his commitment to women’s rights and sees him as a visionary leader who prioritizes the collective future of the nation.

In light of Nitish Kumar’s derogatory remarks in the state assembly, Millben called for a “courageous” woman to step up and declare her candidacy for Bihar Chief Minister. She also urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to empower a woman to lead in Bihar, seeing it as a true demonstration of women’s empowerment and development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi addressed the controversy surrounding Nitish Kumar’s comments, criticizing the use of crass language in the state assembly and highlighting the lack of shame associated with such remarks. Although PM Modi did not explicitly mention Nitish Kumar, his comments were clearly a response to the Bihar Chief Minister’s derogatory statements.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also condemned Nitish Kumar’s remarks and demanded an unconditional apology. Following the backlash, Mr. Kumar apologized for his comments, acknowledging that his words were inappropriate and expressing regret if anyone was hurt by them.

As Prime Minister Modi continues to lead India and work towards its progress, the support and admiration from figures like Mary Millben highlight the impact of his leadership on a global scale.