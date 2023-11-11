Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticized Western nations, referring to them as an “empire of lies” and accusing them of adopting a neo-colonial mindset. In a speech at the United Nations, Lavrov claimed that the West was manipulating and deceiving the “global majority” to gain support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Lavrov stated that the US and its allies continue to fuel conflicts and hinder the achievement of common goals by imposing their self-centered rules on the world. He dismissed Ukraine’s peace proposal and the UN’s attempts to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, deeming them unfeasible and unrealistic.

Furthermore, Lavrov blamed Western nations for the ongoing crises in the food and energy markets, citing their use of sanctions on weaker countries as unilateral coercive measures. These crises have led to disruptions in international trade and increased prices for energy and agricultural commodities.

In response to Lavrov’s speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state awards to two Polish volunteers during a stopover. This gesture occurred amidst strained relations between Ukraine and Poland over grain imports. Zelenskyy criticized the “political theater” surrounding grain imports, which he believed was benefiting Moscow.

Ukraine continues to counter the Russian invasion and attempt to regain its lost territories. Recently, Ukraine launched missile attacks on Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean Peninsula, targeting the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine’s military intelligence reported casualties and claimed that a Russian general commanding forces along the southeastern front line was in a serious condition.

The attacks on Crimea hold strategic importance for Ukraine, as they aim to diminish Russia’s capabilities in the region. While Ukraine’s counteroffensive makes gradual progress in the east and south, they have increasingly targeted naval facilities in Crimea in recent weeks.

