Emotions Flare as Criticism Mounts Against Israel in the White House

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on, tensions are running high within the Biden administration. Frustration and unease are growing among some officials who are increasingly dismayed by the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and the mounting civilian death toll. While there is a sense of moral anxiety among these officials, they acknowledge the difficulty of openly criticizing Israel as they serve at the pleasure of the president.

A recent point of contention between the US and Israel arose when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Israel would have indefinite security responsibility over Gaza. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed opposition to any reoccupation of Gaza, he did acknowledge the need for a transitional period following the conflict. Despite internal pushback and global condemnation, the Biden administration has shown little intention of publicly distancing itself from Netanyahu or denouncing Israel’s offensive.

The State Department has emerged as a vocal critic of the administration’s approach, with one official resigning last month in protest. Employees of the US Agency for International Development have also signed an open letter urging the administration to call for a ceasefire, which has so far been rejected. The growing death toll of Palestinian civilians has provoked anger and frustration within the government, which is further fueled by daily pro-Palestinian protests near the White House.

The administration, however, recognizes the strong emotions surrounding the issue and aims to listen to concerns from different perspectives as it develops policy. While the initial understanding was that Israel would respond fiercely to the Hamas attack, frustration has been growing within the Biden administration as Israeli actions have not aligned with US calls to limit civilian deaths and initiate humanitarian pauses. US officials have urged Israel to scale back its aerial bombardment and engage in more precise counterterrorism operations.

The rhetoric from top officials has also shifted to emphasize the need to protect Palestinian lives and acknowledge the impact of graphic images from Gaza on Israel’s long-term strategy. However, balancing support for Israel with growing international backlash poses a challenge for the administration.

