In a recent announcement, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been elected to serve a second term, winning 52.6% of the vote, according to the country’s electoral commission. However, opposition parties have raised concerns about widespread vote-rigging, casting doubt on the validity of the results. Furthermore, international observers have stated that the election did not meet democratic standards.

President Mnangagwa, who came into power in 2017 after a coup removed longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, had initially promised a new beginning for Zimbabwe. However, the country still faces significant challenges such as high inflation, pervasive poverty, and an atmosphere of fear.

Despite his pledge to protect human rights, little has changed in that regard since Mugabe’s departure. Critics argue that President Mnangagwa, known as “The Crocodile” for his ruthless nature, has suppressed dissent and cracked down on opposition parties in the lead-up to the election.

The main opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), secured 44% of the vote, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. The opposition alleges that the election was rigged, but the constitutional court has upheld the results, validating President Mnangagwa’s victory.

International observer missions have expressed numerous concerns about the election, including the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the electoral register, biased state media coverage, and voter intimidation. Experts assert that these irregularities undermine the legitimacy of the Zimbabwean election and have aggrieved the people of Zimbabwe.

The run-up to the election was relatively peaceful, although CCC members faced a series of arrests and fabricated charges aimed at weakening the party. The police also banned several party meetings throughout the year, heightening concerns about the state of democratic rights in the country.

President Mnangagwa’s reputation was forged during Zimbabwe’s civil war in the 1980s, earning him the nickname “The Crocodile.” As national security minister, he was responsible for the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), which collaborated with the army to suppress opposition parties. Thousands of civilians, primarily seen as supporters of the opposition Zapu party, were killed in what is known as the Gukurahundi massacre. Although Mnangagwa denies involvement, his attempts at reconciliation have been met with skepticism.

The outcome of the election solidifies Zanu-PF’s hold on power, allowing them to rule Zimbabwe for 43 years since gaining independence in 1980. The party also secured a majority in the parliamentary race, winning 136 out of 210 seats, while the CCC claimed 73 seats. Additionally, 60 seats are reserved for women and appointed through proportional representation.

FAQs:

1. What are the concerns raised by international observers about the Zimbabwean election?

International observers have highlighted issues such as the banning of opposition rallies, problems with the electoral register, biased state media coverage, and voter intimidation as key concerns that undermine the democratic integrity of the election.

2. Did the opposition parties claim that the election was rigged?

Yes, the opposition parties, particularly the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), assert that the election was rigged to favor President Mnangagwa.

3. How long has Zanu-PF been in power in Zimbabwe?

Zanu-PF has ruled Zimbabwe for 43 years since the country gained independence from British rule in 1980.

