New Proposal for Gaza: Humanitarian Corridor for Aid

The recent conference in Paris, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, presented an alternative solution to the Israeli plan of creating safe zones in southern Gaza. Rejecting the idea as unsustainable without a political agreement, Macron emphasized the urgency of a humanitarian ceasefire to save lives in the region. Various proposals were discussed during the conference, including the establishment of a maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to southern Gaza.

While Israel declined the invitation to the conference, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, attended and emphasized the need to prevent further bloodshed. He called on the international community to oppose the Israeli plan of relocating Gazan civilians to the south, stating that the conflict was affecting the entire Palestinian population. Macron expressed his intention to hold discussions with Israeli officials following the conference.

Martin Griffiths, head of the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, highlighted the escalating nature of the conflict and referred to war as a virus that seeks to expand. Griffiths stressed that historical evidence had proven that the concept of safe zones in Gaza was unacceptable and ineffective. He also urged for a significant increase in aid reaching Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which currently falls short of the territory’s needs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced support for the proposal made by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for a one-way maritime humanitarian corridor. The corridor, based in the port of Larnaca, would store substantial amounts of aid and use frigates to transport it to the southwest coast of Gaza. To guarantee safety, the unloading area would be designated as a UN-controlled zone. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed willingness to provide naval assets for the corridor, subject to the necessary infrastructure and safety measures.

Although several proposals were discussed, the issue of Israel opening its closed crossing at Erez, as suggested by UN representatives, was not addressed by von der Leyen.

As Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, pointed out, a mere temporary pause in the conflict would be insufficient. There is a pressing need for a comprehensive ceasefire and sustained relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

