Emissions from Israel’s Actions in Gaza: A Closer Look at the Climate Impact

The conflict between Israel and Gaza has not only resulted in widespread death, destruction, and humanitarian crisis but also has significant climate implications. Recent research has unveiled that the planet-warming emissions from the first two months of the war in Gaza exceeded the annual carbon footprint of over 20 nations facing climate vulnerability.

Researchers from the UK and US conducted a groundbreaking analysis, estimating that over 99% of the 281,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2 equivalent) produced in the initial 60 days following the Hamas attack can be attributed to Israel’s aerial bombardment and ground invasion. This amount is equivalent to burning at least 150,000 tonnes of coal. The study includes emissions from aircraft missions, tanks, vehicles, as well as the production and detonation of bombs, artillery, and rockets. Notably, it does not account for other greenhouse gases like methane. Surprisingly, almost half of the total CO2 emissions were a result of US cargo planes transporting military supplies to Israel.

While Hamas rockets fired into Israel during the same period also generated CO2 emissions, the asymmetry between the two sides becomes glaringly evident. The 713 tonnes of CO2 emitted by Hamas rockets, equivalent to approximately 300 tonnes of coal, pales in comparison to Israel’s emissions.

The research, although not yet peer-reviewed, sheds light on the carbon cost of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. It underscores the need for greater accountability of military greenhouse gas emissions, which have a substantial impact on the climate crisis but often go unreported and unaddressed. The study only provides a snapshot of the larger carbon footprint associated with wars, leaving out emissions from the entire war supply chain. Previous studies suggest that the true carbon footprint could be significantly higher if these emissions were included.

“The military’s environmental exceptionalism allows them to pollute with impunity,” says Benjamin Neimark, co-author of the research. He emphasizes the urgency for accountability in order to effectively tackle the climate crisis. Neimark collaborated with researchers from the University of Lancaster and the Climate and Community Project (CCP) on the study.

Beyond the immediate suffering and destruction caused by the conflict, it is crucial to recognize the impact on the global climate as well. Rebuilding Gaza’s damaged buildings using contemporary construction techniques will produce a minimum of 30 million metric tonnes of warming gases, equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of New Zealand. This further highlights the significance of the situation and how it surpasses the emissions of many countries globally.

The environmental implications of the conflict in Gaza go beyond CO2 emissions from bombs and planes. The climate emergency exacerbates Palestine’s existing challenges, including rising sea levels, drought, extreme heat, and threats to water supplies and food security. Gaza’s already dire environmental situation, with destroyed or polluted farmland, energy infrastructure, and water sources, is now catastrophic. The health implications, experts warn, will likely persist for decades. The widespread destruction of buildings, which accounts for a significant portion of global heating, adds to the gravity of the situation.

The research also exposes the lack of understanding of the climate consequences of war and occupation. Reporting military emissions remains a voluntary practice, with only four countries submitting incomplete data to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. However, even with limited information, studies indicate that global military greenhouse gas emissions account for nearly 5.5% annually, surpassing the combined emissions of the aviation and shipping industries. This makes military emissions the fourth-largest contributor to global carbon footprint, after the US, China, and India.

While discussions at recent climate talks touched upon the humanitarian and environmental crisis in Gaza and Ukraine, no concrete steps were taken to increase transparency and accountability for armed forces and the military industry. The Israeli delegation, in particular, highlighted its climate tech industry, presenting solutions such as carbon capture and storage, water harvesting, and plant-based meat alternatives.

Greater awareness and action are needed to address the climate impact of conflicts and hold military forces accountable for their emissions. The war in Gaza serves as a stark reminder of the environmental consequences that accompany armed conflicts.