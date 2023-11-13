BRICS Expands Its Global Coalition with Six New Members

The BRICS economic coalition of emerging markets has announced its decision to extend membership invitations to six nations, marking a significant expansion. The current alliance includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and the new members to be invited are Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This move aims to strengthen the coalition and foster cooperation among a more diverse group of nations.

The invitation will take effect from January 1, 2024, allowing the new members ample time to prepare for their inclusion. The announcement was made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 15th BRICS summit, which is being hosted by South Africa. The expansion of BRICS has been a key topic of discussion during the summit, reflecting the group’s desire to broaden its influence and impact on the global stage.

“The BRICS is a dynamic group of countries with diverse views but a shared vision for a better world,” President Ramaphosa stated. The expansion process is based on guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures that have been agreed upon by the current BRICS members. This inclusive approach signifies the alliance’s commitment to collaboration and cooperation among nations that bring different perspectives to the table.

With 23 countries formally applying for BRICS membership, the decision to invite these six nations is a testament to the growing interest in joining the coalition. It also highlights the relevance and influence of BRICS in the global economic landscape. Currently, the BRICS countries make up 37% of the world’s GDP in terms of purchasing power and 46% in terms of the world’s population. The addition of new members will further strengthen BRICS and open doors for potential future expansions.

The expansion of BRICS presents various opportunities and challenges for the coalition. The prospective new members will not only increase the visibility of the bloc but also provide an opportunity for increased trade among themselves, particularly in local currencies. This move aligns with the ongoing discussions within BRICS about the possibility of establishing a common currency, which could enhance trade options and reduce vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, the expansion brings a renewed focus on the need for change in international institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Trade Organization (WTO). The members of BRICS are advocating for a more equitable and inclusive global financial and trade system.

While the addition of new members strengthens and diversifies BRICS, it also brings unique challenges. Each new member country faces its own internal and external issues. Iran, for example, is navigating U.S. sanctions related to its nuclear program, while Ethiopia is grappling with recent conflicts that have raised concerns about stability. Egypt and Argentina are both dealing with economic pressures, and Saudi Arabia faces ongoing scrutiny of its human rights record.

The expanded BRICS coalition holds the potential to influence global economic governance, promote trade among its members, and drive reforms in international institutions. As the world continues to evolve, BRICS aims to adapt and lead the way towards a more balanced and inclusive global order.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is BRICS? BRICS is an economic coalition of emerging markets that consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It aims to promote cooperation and collaboration among its member nations and influence global economic governance. Which countries have been invited to join BRICS? Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join BRICS. When will the new members’ inclusion take effect? The new members are expected to join BRICS from January 1, 2024. Why is BRICS expanding? BRICS is expanding to broaden its influence and impact on the global stage. The expansion aims to foster cooperation among a more diverse group of nations and strengthen the coalition. What opportunities does the expansion of BRICS present? The expansion of BRICS presents opportunities for increased trade among the member nations, potential establishment of a common currency, and the ability to advocate for reforms in international financial and trade institutions.

Source: [BRICS Official Website](https://www.brics2019.gov.za/)