Elon Musk, the enigmatic owner of X, has always been an unconventional figure in the tech industry. However, a recent article in The New Yorker has shed light on the alleged use of the drug ketamine by Musk, suggesting that it may contribute to his erratic decision-making and impulsive behavior.

According to the article, Musk’s use of ketamine has supposedly escalated over the years. While some of his associates have connected his erratic behavior to self-medication, it is important to note that these claims are based on speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, has been known to cause disinhibition and dissociation at higher doses. A top ketamine researcher, Amit Anand, confirmed that the drug can lead to a feeling of detachment from one’s body and surroundings. This sense of detachment, coupled with a feeling of grandiosity and special powers, may explain Musk’s impulsive statements and decisions.

However, it is crucial to consider the context in which these behaviors occur. Musk is the CEO of multiple high-profile companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, which operate in highly demanding and stressful environments. It is not uncommon for individuals in such positions to exhibit intense dedication and a high tolerance for personal sacrifice.

While the alleged use of ketamine by Musk may raise eyebrows, it is also essential to recognize the positive contributions he has made to the tech industry. Musk’s vision and drive have changed the landscape of electric vehicles and space exploration, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

In conclusion, it is undeniable that Elon Musk’s approaches to business and life are unconventional and sometimes controversial. While the alleged use of ketamine is indeed intriguing, it is crucial to avoid rushing to judgment without concrete evidence. Instead, let us focus on the remarkable innovations and advancements he has brought to the world, acknowledging that genius often comes with its idiosyncrasies.