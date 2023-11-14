Elon Musk Criticized for Mocking Zelenskyy’s Calls for Aid

Billionaire magnate Elon Musk’s recent mockery of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeals for Western assistance has sparked controversy and outrage. Musk used a meme to belittle Zelenskyy, drawing strong backlash from both Ukrainian citizens and media organizations.

The meme, featuring Zelenskyy’s face superimposed on a photograph of a frustrated schoolboy clenching in flatulence, included the caption, “When it’s been 5 min and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.” Musk’s taunting message is a direct response to Zelenskyy’s persistent calls for Western aid in the midst of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Musk’s relationship with Ukraine and its administration has been strained since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion earlier this year. The SpaceX chief and owner of X (formerly Twitter) has faced severe criticism from Ukrainians who feel that his actions prioritize personal gain over the suffering of those fighting for freedom.

Ukrainian stand-up comedian Anton Tymoshenko expressed his disappointment in Musk, stating, “So you have bought social media to bully people who are dying because they love freedom.” Other Ukrainian comedians, such as Vasyl Baydak, also chimed in, humorously questioning whether Musk crafted the meme during a friendly conversation with Putin.

Even Ukrainian media organizations joined the criticism, with top publication Ukrainska Pravda sharing a modified version of the meme featuring Musk’s face alongside the caption, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda.”

As of now, Zelenskyy has not responded directly to Musk’s mockery. However, one of his office advisers, Serhiy Leshchenko, retaliated on Twitter, accusing Musk of “trolling.”

This incident comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden signing a temporary budget bill that did not include aid for Ukraine, leading to further frustration among those hoping for international support.

Initially, Musk gained praise in Ukraine for his decision to provide Starlink satellite internet to the country amidst the conflict. However, his reputation shifted when he began sharing what Ukraine viewed as pro-Russian propaganda on social media.

Furthermore, a new biography of Musk alleges that he covertly ordered his engineers to disable Starlink satellite communications near Russian-occupied Crimea last year, effectively sabotaging a planned Ukrainian drone strike.

Recently, the European Commission condemned Musk’s X as the leading source of disinformation on social media platforms.

FAQ:

Q: What did Elon Musk do to mock Zelenskyy?

A: Elon Musk used a meme to mock Zelenskyy’s appeals for Western aid, captioning it with a sarcastic message.

Q: How did Ukrainians and media organizations respond to Musk’s mockery?

A: Ukrainians, including prominent comedians, criticized Musk for his actions. Media organizations also joined the backlash against him.

Q: What was Musk’s relationship with Ukraine like prior to this incident?

A: Initially, Musk was praised in Ukraine for providing Starlink satellite internet. However, his reputation soured after he reportedly shared pro-Russian propaganda online.

Q: What was the European Commission’s criticism of Musk’s X?

A: The European Commission accused Musk’s X of being the main source of disinformation on social media.