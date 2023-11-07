Elon Musk Backs British PM’s Initiative for AI Safety

In a historic moment at London’s Lancaster House, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak garnered support from tech billionaire Elon Musk for his groundbreaking AI Safety Summit. Despite the patchy wifi, Musk commended Sunak’s decision to invite China to the summit and emphasized the need for governments to act as referees in regulating artificial intelligence.

During an engaging one-on-one interview, Musk discussed his vision of a future where AI technology could render human labor obsolete, leading to a society with a “universal high income.” Although uncertain of the comfort level of such a scenario, Musk’s words provoked nervous laughter from Sunak, who recognized the potential transformative impact of AI.

Earlier that day, Sunak concluded the world’s first AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park by forging an international agreement to monitor the development of large language models by advanced laboratories. Musk, known for his clashes with governments over regulation, expressed his support for the state’s role in ensuring the public’s interests are safeguarded in AI governance. Drawing a parallel to sports games, the entrepreneur emphasized the importance of having a referee to maintain fair play.

On stage, Sunak and Musk engaged in a casual interview format, with the Prime Minister jacketless and relaxed, while the tech mogul sported a black blazer over a T-shirt. Addressing the audience, comprising Cabinet ministers and tech executives, Musk hailed both San Francisco and Greater London as the leading AI hubs on Earth, acknowledging the UK’s progress in the field.

Sunak faced criticism for inviting Musk, particularly due to the misinformation incidents associated with his platform, X. However, in a Power Play podcast interview with POLITICO, the Prime Minister defended his decision, highlighting that Musk has long warned about the potential risks and existential threats posed by AI.

The endorsement from Elon Musk serves as a significant milestone for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s initiative on AI safety. With the backing of one of the world’s foremost technology pioneers, the British government can strive towards effective governance to maximize the benefits of AI while minimizing potential risks.