Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is facing accusations of “committing evil” after a new biography revealed his alleged interference in a drone attack on Russian warships. The controversy has sparked a heated debate about the consequences of withholding technology in times of conflict.

According to the biography by Walter Isaacson, armed drones approaching a Russian fleet near the Crimean coast lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly. The book suggests that Musk ordered Starlink engineers to turn off the service in the area, concerned that the attack would provoke a nuclear response from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These claims have drawn strong criticism from Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who accused Musk of allowing the Russian fleet to fire missiles at Ukrainian cities by denying permission to use the Starlink network. Podolyak’s statement emphasizes the devastating consequences of Musk’s alleged decision, claiming that it resulted in the deaths of civilians, including children.

In response, Musk took to social media to deny the accusations. He clarified that the Starlink regions in question were not activated and SpaceX did not deactivate anything. Musk argued that he refused to grant permission for the network’s activation all the way to the Crimean port city of Sevastopol to avoid implicit involvement in an act of war and escalation of conflict.

The controversy surrounding Musk’s alleged interference raises important questions about the role of technology and its ethical implications in times of military conflict. Critics argue that withholding technology in such cases can have severe consequences, as evidenced by the accusations against Musk. On the other hand, supporters maintain that Musk’s decision was rooted in a desire to prevent further violence and avoid the risk of nuclear escalation.

As the debate continues, it is clear that the story has sparked widespread interest and further scrutiny of the tech billionaire’s actions. Walter Isaacson’s biography, which uncovered these allegations, is set to be officially released on September 12.