The Excitement of Football Season: Delicious Game-Day Grub and Football-Friendly Recipes

Football season is upon us and the excitement is soaring! Whether it’s the electric atmosphere of the games, the anticipation of seeing a beloved pop star perform, or the impressive displays by talented teams, one thing is for sure – game-day grub is a major part of the experience.

In this edition of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, we are thrilled to have Elizabeth Poett, a rancher, television show host, and cookbook author, join us to share some football-friendly recipes from her cookbook, “The Ranch Table: Recipes from a Year of Harvests, Celebrations, and Family Dinners on a Historic California Ranch.” Poett will delight us with two mouthwatering dishes – a cheesy chiles relleno-inspired casserole and crispy fried chicken with a zesty lemon and honey twist.

But what makes these recipes truly special is that they can be prepared in advance, allowing you to enjoy the game-day festivities without missing a beat. The chiles relleno casserole captures all the fresh flavors of the classic dish, but with the convenience of being baked as a casserole, making it perfect for serving a crowd. Prepare it ahead of time and simply pop it in the oven when your guests arrive. It’s also a fantastic dish for brunch – assemble it the day before and refrigerate it overnight, then bake it in the morning for a delightful meal.

When it comes to fried chicken, Poett takes a unique approach. She starts by brining the drumsticks in a mixture infused with the aromatic combination of rosemary and lemon, adding a distinctive California flavor profile. Just before serving, she drizzles the chicken with honey for a touch of sweetness. If you’ve never deep-fried anything before, don’t worry – Poett assures us that the process is simpler than it might seem. One of her tips is to set up your cooking station in an organized manner before you begin, ensuring that all the necessary ingredients and utensils are within easy reach. This way, you can focus on cooking without having to constantly search for things.

If you’re looking for more fantastic tailgating recipes to enhance your game-day spread, be sure to check out these delicious options as well:

Now that you have these delectable recipes in your arsenal, get ready to take your football season celebrations to a whole new level. Enjoy the games, savor the food, and create unforgettable memories with friends and family. Game on!

FAQ

Q: Can I make the chiles relleno casserole ahead of time?

A: Absolutely! The beauty of this dish is that you can prepare it in advance, allowing you to save time on game day. Simply assemble the casserole, refrigerate it overnight, and bake it when your guests arrive.

Q: Are there any tips for deep-frying chicken for the first time?

A: Deep-frying might seem intimidating, but fear not! Elizabeth Poett suggests organizing your cooking station before you start – set up your flour mixture, pour your buttermilk, and have tongs and potholders within reach. This way, you can focus on cooking without any distractions.

Q: Can I make substitutions or add variations to the recipes?

A: Absolutely! Feel free to experiment and make the recipes your own. You can add your favorite spices, herbs, or even try different types of cheese in the chiles relleno casserole. Get creative and tailor the dishes to your personal taste preferences.