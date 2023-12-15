Increased Security Measures in Place Following Violent Incident in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan Province

Iranian security personnel were targeted in a violent attack on a police station located in the southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan, resulting in the death of at least 11 officers. The incident, which occurred in the town of Rask, has prompted increased security measures in the area.

The attack took place at 2am local time, with senior police officers and soldiers being among the casualties. The security forces swiftly engaged with the assailants, resulting in their neutralization. The border region where the attack took place is known for its proximity to Afghanistan and Pakistan, making it vulnerable to such incidents.

The extremist group known as Jaish al-Adl, also referred to as the “Army of Justice,” has claimed responsibility for the attack. This Sunni armed group has been acting as a destabilizing force in the region since its formation in 2012 and is considered a “terror” group by Iranian authorities.

The Sistan-Baluchestan province has long been grappling with various issues, including drug-smuggling gangs, rebel groups from the Baluchi minority, and Sunni Muslim hardliners. These factors have contributed to ongoing unrest and security challenges in the area.

This recent attack is not an isolated incident, as similar acts of violence have occurred in the past. In July, four policemen lost their lives during a patrol, and two weeks before that, a shootout between police officers and assailants resulted in the deaths of two policemen and four attackers. Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for both incidents.

In May, clashes between Iranian border guards and an armed group led to the deaths of five guards in Saravan, southeast of Zahedan, the provincial capital. While the motive behind this attack was initially unclear, it was later revealed to be carried out by a “terrorist group” seeking to infiltrate the country.

The region has also faced tensions related to water rights, with a police station in Sistan-Baluchestan being attacked by “Taliban forces” in late May, as reported by an Iranian police official. These conflicts highlight the complex challenges faced by the Iranian authorities in maintaining stability in the drought-hit region.

In response to the recurring violence, Iranian security forces have increased their efforts to target extremist groups based in Pakistan, such as Jaish al-Adl, accused of carrying out cross-border attacks against Iranian forces.

As the situation evolves, the Iranian government is expected to implement additional measures to ensure the safety and security of its security personnel and the local population in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

