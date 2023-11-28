Elevator Tragedy Claims Lives in South African Platinum Mine

A tragic incident unfolded in a platinum mine in South Africa, where an elevator plummeted approximately 650 feet, resulting in the loss of eleven lives and leaving 75 individuals injured. The incident occurred at the end of the workers’ shift in the city of Rustenburg. The injured workers have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, while the mine operator, Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats), has announced a suspension of all operations to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this unexpected event.

Implats CEO, Nico Muller, expressed his sorrow, stating that this was the “darkest day in the history of Implats.” The mine spokesperson, Johan Theron, confirmed that all 86 mine workers affected by the incident were inside the ill-fated elevator. Although the exact cause and the magnitude of the fall are still under investigation, early estimates suggest a descent of approximately 650 feet, a highly unusual and alarming accident.

Platinum mining plays a significant role in South Africa’s economy, as the country is the world’s largest producer of this precious metal. However, the industry has historically faced safety challenges. In 2022, the country reported a decrease in mining accident fatalities, with 49 recorded deaths, compared to 74 the previous year. This decline reflects the efforts made to enhance safety protocols and improve working conditions within the mining sector over the past two decades.

FAQ

What caused the elevator to drop?

The cause of the elevator drop is currently under investigation. The mine operator has suspended operations to conduct a thorough inquiry into this tragic incident.

How many people were affected by the elevator drop?

All 86 mine workers who were inside the elevator at the time of the incident were affected. Eleven individuals lost their lives, while 75 sustained injuries.

How extensive were the injuries?

Some of the injured workers suffered from serious compact fractures. Detailed information regarding the extent of the injuries is yet to be released.

Sources:

AP Africa news: apnews.com