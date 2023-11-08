Canada Accuses India of Sikh Extremist’s Killing, Ignoring Death of Baloch Human Rights Activist

In a recent development, the Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada (BHRC) has questioned the Canadian government’s inaction regarding the kidnapping and alleged murder of exiled Baloch human rights activist Karima Baloch. The BHRC criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for ignoring the death of Baloch, who was living in exile in Canada after facing terrorism charges in Pakistan for her advocacy of human rights in Balochistan.

Baloch’s body was discovered by the Toronto Police near Lake Ontario on Toronto Island in December 2020. The BHRC expressed concern over the contrasting responses of the Canadian government towards the killings of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh extremist, and Karima Baloch. While Trudeau addressed Nijjar’s death in passionate speeches and extensive media coverage, he remained conspicuously silent on Baloch’s high-profile, unexplained demise.

The BHRC raised questions about the Canadian government’s consistency and fairness in addressing human rights violations in Balochistan allegedly committed by the Pakistan Army. They also highlighted the government’s possible reluctance, which they claimed could be linked to electoral considerations. The Baloch community in Canada, being relatively small and lacking significant electoral influence, may not have the power to impact the selection of representatives in Parliament, as per the BHRC’s allegations.

Karima Baloch, who had been in exile in Canada for five years, was a prominent campaigner from Balochistan and a vocal critic of the Pakistani military and state. She faced terrorism charges in Pakistan and was the chairperson of the banned Baloch Students’ Organisation (BSO) during her time there.

While the BHRC’s concerns remain unanswered, it is evident that the attention given to the killings of individuals involved in Sikh extremism is far greater than that given to the death of a Baloch human rights activist. The case highlights the need for consistent support and recognition of individuals who advocate for human rights, regardless of their ethnicity or region of origin. It is crucial for the Canadian government to address these concerns and demonstrate a commitment to upholding human rights principles on a global scale.