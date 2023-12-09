As Serbia prepares for another round of elections, tensions and hostility have taken center stage, overshadowing political discourse and compromising the democratic process. The upcoming elections have become a breeding ground for violence and hate, fueling an atmosphere of division and discord.

Political campaigns that should serve as platforms for constructive debates on policies and ideas have transformed into arenas of animosity and aggression. Instead of focusing on the well-being and progress of the nation, candidates have resorted to personal attacks, fostering an environment fraught with hostility and bitterness.

The language employed by political leaders and their supporters has been marked by inflammatory rhetoric, stirring up divisions along ethnic and ideological lines. This wave of animosity has the potential to corrode the foundation of Serbian society, undermining the values of tolerance, respect, and solidarity.

In the midst of this political maelstrom, the core fact remains: elections in Serbia have become marred by violence and hate, threatening the very essence of democracy. It is imperative for all stakeholders, including political leaders, civil society organizations, and the media, to recognize the gravity of the situation and take necessary steps to mitigate this destructive trend.

