Nigeria’s Appeal Court Upholds Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Victory Despite Claims of Fraud

In a significant ruling, Nigeria’s Appeal Court has upheld Bola Tinubu’s narrow victory in the presidential election held in February. The challenge by Peter Obi’s Labour Party was dismissed by the court as they found it to be without merit, including the claims of fraud. This decision comes after a six-hour verdict by the judges.

Although the ruling on the challenge by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party is yet to be announced, President Tinubu was sworn into office on May 29th. This marks a major relief for Tinubu, who took office on the same day that the ruling was made. He will now be preparing to face any potential appeals from his opponents in the Supreme Court.

The election itself was highly contested, with three strong candidates vying for the presidency. Tinubu emerged as the winner, securing 37% of the votes cast, with Abubakar coming in second with 29%, and Obi with 25% of the votes.

Before the ruling was announced, tensions were high across the country, prompting increased security measures in the capital city of Abuja. Despite warnings against demonstrations, various political groups gathered outside the courthouse to express their support, celebrating through music and dance.

Lead justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the verdict, stated that the petitioners failed to provide substantial evidence to support their allegations of corrupt practices and over-voting. Additionally, they were unable to identify specific polling units where they claimed rigging had occurred. The court also highlighted that the electoral commission was not obligated to transmit results electronically and that the failure to upload photographic copies of polling unit results in real time did not invalidate the election.

This ruling is a significant moment for President Tinubu, instilling him with confidence as he continues his presidency. Despite being absent for the verdict due to his participation in the G20 summit in India, Tinubu can now focus on governing the country while awaiting the final decision from the Supreme Court. The outcome of this ruling solidifies Tinubu’s position as the leader of Nigeria, allowing him to move forward with his agenda for the nation.