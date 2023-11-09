The Importance of Upholding Democratic Values in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe recently held its presidential elections, but concerns have been raised about the credibility of the electoral process. Various international observation missions, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have pointed out issues with transparency, fairness, and credibility throughout all stages of the elections. While the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) has announced the results, it is essential to address these concerns to ensure a free and fair democratic system.

One significant concern that has been highlighted is the bias against political opposition during the pre-election period. Reports from respected civil society groups indicate that ZEC officials pressured election observers to sign altered polling station result forms, undermining the integrity of the electoral process. These actions not only violate democratic principles but also erode the public’s trust in the election’s outcome.

Another alarming issue is the intimidation and disruption of lawful election observers. The arrests of staff from respected civil society organizations engaged in lawful election observation hindered independent verification of the announced results. This verification is crucial for upholding democratic processes and ensuring the credibility of the electoral outcome.

It is disappointing to see these actions contradict President Mnangagwa’s pledges to respect the rule of law, transparency, and accountability. The international community has an interest in the progress and stability of Zimbabwe, and these concerns can have far-reaching implications for future engagements with the country.

In light of this, it is imperative for the Zimbabwe Election Commission to address these concerns and make disaggregated polling station results publicly available. Increased transparency in the result tabulation process will help restore confidence in the electoral system and uphold democratic values.

Furthermore, the government of Zimbabwe must cease the intimidation and attacks on election observers, including those from the SADC Electoral Observation Mission. These threats are not only dangerous but also unacceptable, undermining the fundamental principles of democracy and the right to peaceful observation.

In conclusion, upholding democratic values is crucial to ensuring a fair and credible electoral process in Zimbabwe. The international community must engage with regional leaders to express concerns and emphasize the importance of addressing these issues. Ultimately, it is the people of Zimbabwe who are at stake, and they deserve the right to choose their leaders through free and fair elections conducted in a transparent manner.