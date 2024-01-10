Risks Associated with Artificial Intelligence Disruption in Election Outcomes

Amidst the surge in global elections, a new report has identified the role of artificial intelligence (AI) as the primary concern for 2024. The World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2024” reveals that AI-driven misinformation and disinformation have surpassed climate change, war, and economic weakness in terms of potential risks.

The report emphasizes the significant capacity of AI to influence large populations of voters, highlighting the need for vigilance. The impact of AI on election outcomes is a critical aspect that must be closely monitored.

Furthermore, the study points to a shift in risk perception over the next decade. Extreme weather conditions and fundamental changes in the political world order are anticipated to be pressing concerns. A multipolar or fragmented world is expected to shape the global landscape.

Based on a survey of over 1,400 global risk experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, the report highlights the urgent need for global cooperation and the establishment of guardrails to address these emerging risks.

Misinformation and disinformation, extreme weather events, societal polarization, cyber insecurity, and interstate armed conflict were identified as the top five risks for the next two years. Other concerns include the lack of economic opportunity, inflation, involuntary migration, economic downturn, and pollution.

Looking towards the next decade, risks are predicted to include extreme weather events, critical changes to Earth systems, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, natural resource shortages, and adverse outcomes from AI technologies.

The disruptive nature of AI breakthroughs is expected to radically reshape the risk outlook for organizations, posing challenges in responding to threats such as misinformation and disintermediation. The report underscores the importance of building resilience at organizational, country, and international levels, with greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

As world leaders gather at the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, global issues affecting trust, conflicts, economy, and technology will take center stage for discussion. This year’s historic elections in Taiwan, the United States, India, Russia, South Africa, and Mexico further highlight the significance of addressing these risks.

In a separate report by Eurasia Group, the upcoming U.S. election was identified as the top risk for 2024. The “ungoverned AI” was also listed as one of the top five risks. The far-reaching implications of election outcomes necessitate careful consideration and monitoring, taking precedence over conflicts happening worldwide.

While advancements in AI offer immense potential, it is crucial to address the risks associated with its disruptive influence on elections. Fostering global cooperation and building resilience will be integral in navigating this evolving risk landscape effectively.

