Elderly Israeli Hostage Rescued in Critical Condition

An elderly Israeli hostage, Elma Avraham, aged 84, was recently rescued in a serious and life-threatening condition after being held captive by Hamas. On Sunday night, Avraham was released along with 13 other Israeli hostages and three Thai hostages as part of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Soroka Medical Center confirmed Avraham’s critical condition upon her arrival.

Avraham’s return to Israel was expedited by helicopter and she was immediately rushed to the Beersheba hospital for urgent medical attention. The elderly hostage’s condition upon release clearly showed that she had not received proper care during her time in captivity under Hamas.

Dr. Shlomi Kodesh, the director of the hospital, shared a statement emphasizing the dire condition of Avraham upon her release. This incident highlights the need for immediate and comprehensive medical intervention to save her life.

As Avraham undergoes medical treatment, her family members anxiously await her recovery at the hospital in Beersheba. The Health Ministry has stated that they are providing support and assistance to Avraham’s family during this challenging time.

This situation is still developing, and further updates on Avraham’s condition and treatment are expected in the coming days.

