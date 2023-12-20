French Court Rejects Appeal by Elderly Couple Over Disputed African Mask

A recent court decision in France has denied an appeal by an elderly couple who sold a rare Gabonese mask for €150 ($165), only for it to be later auctioned off for more than €4 million ($4.4 million). The couple argued that the art dealer who purchased the mask had not fulfilled their obligations to provide necessary information before the sale, and had obtained their consent under false pretenses. However, the court in Alès, southern France, upheld the terms of the sale and rejected the couple’s request to annul the transaction.

According to the court’s judgment, the couple had stored the mask in their attic and failed to consult any experts to determine its true historical and artistic value before negotiating a sale with the dealer. The court also noted that the dealer had no prior knowledge or expertise in African art and had sought multiple valuations for the mask, eventually receiving an estimate of €300,000-400,000.

The court criticized the couple for their negligence and hasty decision to sell the property containing the mask, without thoroughly examining its contents. The mask had been inherited from the husband’s grandfather, who had served as a colonial governor in Central Africa during the early 20th century.

The couple claimed that they were unaware of the mask’s market value and believed the dealer’s offer to be fair. It was only after reading a newspaper article about the auction that they discovered the mask’s significantly higher worth.

Despite their legal efforts, the court ruled against the couple, ordering them to pay court costs. The court also rejected a request from the Gabonese government to suspend the proceedings. Gabon has initiated a separate lawsuit, alleging that the mask was stolen and should be returned to its country of origin.

The disputed mask holds immense cultural and spiritual significance to the Gabonese people. It belongs to the Ngil society, a secretive group responsible for dispensing justice within the Fang communities of Gabon. While Westerners may view it as an art object, for Africans, particularly the Gabonese, it is a ritual item essential for maintaining societal harmony.

These rare Ngil masks are highly sought after by collectors of African art due to their scarcity and cultural relevance. Sotheby’s, for instance, describes them as indispensable keystones of the best collections of African art.

While the specifics of how the mask came into the possession of Mr. Fournier’s ancestor remain unknown, there are allegations that it may have been acquired unlawfully during the colonial era.

This case raises important questions about the responsibilities of both sellers and buyers in the art market, particularly when dealing with culturally significant objects with contested ownership histories. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and protection of cultural heritage across international borders.

FAQ:

Q: What was the court’s decision regarding the appeal by the elderly couple?

A: The court rejected the couple’s appeal and upheld the terms of the sale of the disputed African mask.

Q: What were the grounds for the couple’s appeal?

A: The couple argued that the art dealer failed to provide necessary pre-contractual information and obtained their consent through deception.

Q: What significant fact did the couple discover after selling the mask?

A: The couple learned that the mask was auctioned off for a much higher price than the amount they received for it.

Q: Why did the court criticize the couple?

A: The court criticized the couple for their negligence in evaluating the historical and artistic value of the mask and their haste in selling the property without proper examination.

Q: What is the cultural significance of the Gabonese mask?

A: The mask is a vital ritual object used by the Gabonese people to ensure peace in society. It holds great spiritual value.

Sources:

– CNN: [insert URL here]

– Sotheby’s: [insert URL here]

– CNN affiliate BFMTV: [insert URL here]