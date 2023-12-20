Elderly Couple’s Legal Battle Over Valuable African Mask Ends in Disappointment

In a recent court decision, an elderly couple has lost their appeal against an art dealer who purchased a rare Gabonese mask from them for a mere €150 ($165), only for it to be later sold at auction for a staggering €4 million ($4.4 million). The couple argued that the art dealer had failed to provide them with adequate information about the value of the mask and that they were not fully informed when agreeing on the selling price. However, the court in Alès, southern France, ruled in favor of the dealer, upholding the terms of the sale.

The court’s verdict was based on the fact that the couple had kept the mask stored in their attic without seeking the advice of experts to determine its true historical and artistic significance before agreeing on a price. It was also noted that the art dealer did not possess any specific knowledge of African art and had the mask appraised by various auction houses, finally receiving a valuation of €300,000-400,000.

The court found fault with the owners’ careless approach, emphasizing their rush to sell the property where the mask was kept without paying proper attention to its contents. The elderly couple, aged 88 and 81, had listed the ancient African mask for sale, which had been inherited from the husband’s grandfather, who had served as a colonial governor in Central Africa during the early 20th century.

The couple claimed that they were unaware of the mask’s market value and believed that the dealer’s offer was fair. However, they were shocked to discover through a newspaper article that the mask was being auctioned off and was worth a significantly larger sum than what they had received. Just two days after this revelation, the mask was sold for an astonishing €4.2 million ($4.6 million).

Despite their efforts, the couple’s civil case against the dealer was unsuccessful, resulting in them being ordered to pay court costs. The court also dismissed a request from the Gabonese government to suspend proceedings. Gabon has filed a separate lawsuit, accusing the husband’s ancestor of having stolen the mask, and seeking its return to its country of origin.

The mask in question is an exceptionally rare artifact with great spiritual significance to the Gabonese people. Belonging to the Ngil society, a secretive group responsible for maintaining justice within the Fang communities of Gabon, the mask is considered a ritual object used to ensure peace in society. Its value is not merely aesthetic; it holds deep cultural significance.

These masks, from the 19th century, are regarded as among the rarest and most highly celebrated African artworks. They are sought-after additions to prestigious collections of African art. The auction catalog for the mask mentioned that it was collected by the French colonial governor in 1917, under unknown circumstances, during his visit to Gabon.

This case highlights the complexities of valuing and trading cultural artifacts, particularly those with deep historical and spiritual meanings. It also raises questions about the responsibilities of both buyers and sellers when it comes to proper research and understanding of the items involved in such transactions.

FAQ

Q: How much did the elderly couple sell the mask for?

A: The elderly couple sold the mask for €150 ($165).

Q: How much did the mask later sell for at auction?

A: The mask sold for €4.2 million ($4.6 million) at auction.

Q: What was the court’s ruling on the couple’s appeal?

A: The court rejected the couple’s appeal and upheld the terms of the sale.

Q: What was the court’s criticism of the couple?

A: The court criticized the couple for not seeking expert advice on the mask’s true value and for their carelessness in storing and selling the property.

Q: What is the cultural significance of the mask?

A: The mask is a ritual object used to ensure peace in Gabonese society and holds great spiritual value.

Q: What were the Gabonese government’s accusations?

A: The Gabonese government accused the husband’s ancestor of having stolen the mask and sought its return to Gabon.

Q: How rare and highly regarded are these masks?

A: These masks are considered among the rarest and most highly celebrated African artworks.