Elderly Israeli Couple Survive Terrifying Abduction Attempt During Hamas Attack

An elderly couple in Israel experienced a harrowing ordeal recently when they were abducted by a gang of terrorists during Hamas’s violent onslaught in the south of the country. Moshe and Diana Rosen, who have resided in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak for five decades, were both injured by gunfire as the terrorists ravaged through their community. However, despite these traumatic events, the brave couple refused to be taken hostage in Gaza, ultimately outwitting their captors.

The attack on Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak was part of a coordinated assault by Hamas, which involved the infiltration of 1,500 gunmen into Israel and the breaching of the border fence. Over 5,000 rockets were launched at towns and cities across the country. As a result, more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, lost their lives, and an estimated 150 individuals were taken captive.

Moshe and Diana Rosen found themselves in the midst of this chaos when they were awakened by rocket alert sirens. They quickly sought shelter in their home’s safe room. However, the terrorists soon broke into their house, wreaking havoc and causing serious injuries to the couple as they fought to defend themselves.

Against all odds, the Rosens managed to resist the terrorists’ attempts to take them to Gaza. Determined to claim their freedom, they asserted their injured state and expressed the urgent need for medical attention. After a tense standoff, the abductors unexpectedly released the couple, allowing them to return to their demolished home.

Upon their arrival at Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, the couple’s injuries were assessed. While Diana is expected to be discharged soon, Moshe requires further treatment for his hand injury. Despite the challenges they face, the couple remains resilient and determined to face adversity together, as they chose to stay by each other’s side during their time in the hospital.

The bravery and resilience of individuals like Moshe and Diana Rosen serve as a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable fear and adversity. Their refusal to be held captive demonstrated their unwavering determination to preserve their freedom and protect their lives. Their story serves as a reminder that ordinary individuals can demonstrate extraordinary courage, inspiring others to stand strong in times of crisis.