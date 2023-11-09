Senior Citizen Arrested after Fatal Shooting at Environmental Protest

A tragic incident unfolded during an environmental protest on the Pan-American Highway in Panama. A senior citizen, identified as 77-year-old Kenneth Darlington, was arrested after two protesters were fatally shot. Disturbing footage captured the moment when Darlington, with gray hair and glasses, engaged in a heated argument with the demonstrators before pulling out a gun and opening fire.

The incident took place amid ongoing protests against a mining contract that allows First Quantum Minerals, a Canadian company, to continue operating the region’s largest copper mine for the next two decades. These protests have caused significant disruptions, resulting in daily losses of up to $80 million for businesses and widespread school closures.

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased protesters, stating that this heinous crime has no place in Panama’s supportive society. The president’s remarks reflect the collective shock and disbelief that such violence occurred during what should have been a peaceful demonstration.

This shooting follows an incident reported in the media last week, where a foreigner ran over and killed a demonstrator while trying to bypass a roadblock. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety and security of protesters and have drawn attention to the need for stricter measures to prevent such tragic events in the future.

The Pan-American Highway, spanning 19,000 miles from Alaska to Argentina (with a break in the Darien Gap), is a vital transportation route connecting the Americas. While it serves as a symbol of connectivity, incidents like this highlight the challenges faced by both protesters and authorities in maintaining peace and harmony during demonstrations.

As the investigation into this shocking incident continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of individuals exercising their right to protest. The tragic loss of life underscores the need for effective measures to prevent violence and protect demonstrators, ensuring that their voices are heard without risking their well-being.