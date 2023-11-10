El Salvador’s Success in Curbing Gang Violence Attracts Attention and Hope

Amidst international criticism and concern over human rights violations, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele proudly addressed the U.N. General Assembly, highlighting the success of the country’s crackdown on gangs. Refuting external critics, Bukele emphasized that El Salvador is no longer the murder capital of the world.

Under a state of emergency declared in March 2022, more than 72,000 individuals have been arrested for their involvement in gang violence. While critics argue that due process has been compromised and innocent people have been affected, Bukele’s security policies enjoy significant support within the country. In fact, they are poised to be a prominent feature of his re-election campaign next year.

The impact of these policies on public safety has been remarkable. Salvadorans can now walk freely in their neighborhoods and allow their children to play outside without the constant specter of gang recruitment and violence. The transformation is significant, considering that in 2015, El Salvador had one of the highest homicide rates in the world, with 6,656 recorded killings. However, this year, the number of homicides has dramatically decreased by over 72%.

El Salvador’s newfound security has not gone unnoticed. The country has seen a surge in international visitors and a growing interest from Salvadorans who left years ago to escape the violence. Hosting the Central American and Caribbean Games and the upcoming Miss Universe competition further showcases El Salvador’s progress and potential.

While President Bukele acknowledges that more work needs to be done, he is committed to reversing the massive exodus of Salvadorans and building a future where more people return to El Salvador than leave. This vision aligns with the aspirations of many Salvadorans who dream of a safer and prosperous homeland.

El Salvador’s success story offers hope and inspiration to other countries grappling with gang violence and insecurity. It serves as a testament to the potential for change and emphasizes the importance of strong leadership and comprehensive strategies in achieving lasting peace and security.