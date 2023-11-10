Alternative Reality: Life After the Gang Crackdown

A Shift in Strategies: El Salvador’s Ongoing Battle with Gangs

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 27 – In a recently uncovered intelligence report, El Salvador’s National Civil Police discloses that despite a relentless crackdown on criminal gangs, approximately 43,000 individuals suspected of gang involvement remain at large. The document, titled “State of Gangs in the Context of the State of Exception,” sheds light on the current state of gang activity in the country.

According to the report, law enforcement authorities estimate that 36% of the individuals connected to gangs have yet to be apprehended, with over 20,000 of them actively participating in gang activities. This revelation has raised concerns among human rights organizations, as it questions the effectiveness of the government’s long-term plan to combat gang violence and its calculations on the extent of gang-related ties within the population.

“The government is sending mixed messages,” remarks Noah Bullock, Executive Director of the Salvadoran rights group Cristosal. “While they claim victory over the gangs, they continue to justify widespread human rights violations.”

To address the persisting gang problem, President Nayib Bukele declared a “state of exception” last year, temporarily suspending certain constitutional rights to facilitate the capture of alleged criminals. Since then, security forces have apprehended over 72,000 individuals suspected of gang affiliation, resulting in El Salvador’s status as the country with the highest incarceration rate worldwide.

The leaked police document provides a rare glimpse into the government’s strategy, but the presidency has chosen to remain silent on the matter. Despite criticism of the crackdown, many Salvadorans support the state of exception, attributing a significant decline in homicides, extortion, and drug trafficking to its implementation. Security analysts also acknowledge the impact of the crackdown on dismantling criminal structures.

However, human rights organizations argue that the increased arrests have led to systematic abuse, including torture, deaths in custody, and arbitrary detentions, particularly affecting young men in impoverished neighborhoods. Requests for further information from the police press department have been met with silence.

The report indicates that while the gangs have been weakened, there remain enough influential factions capable of carrying out ordered murders. Additionally, there are concerns regarding the ranking of those apprehended. Authorities classify alleged gang members into three categories: active members, aspiring members, and collaborators – individuals who assist gangs but are not official members. The report reveals that out of those arrested, 54% fall into the “collaborators” category, while only 1,230 are regarded as gang leaders.

Marvin Reyes, General Secretary of the Police Workers Movement, asserts that the report aligns with their assessment of the security situation, emphasizing that those arrested are not influential gang leaders. “The detainees are primarily part of the lower and middle echelons of the gangs,” Reyes states. “They are not the main figures or their lieutenants.”

Bullock challenges the report’s specificity, hinting at the potential for greater collateral damage than the government admits. The document meticulously details the number of individuals in each category, broken down by region. “If the police possess such advanced intelligence, why do they need to detain people for extensive periods while investigating their gang affiliations?” Bullock questions. “Why are they engaging in thousands of arbitrary detentions of innocent individuals without any prior evidence or warrants?”

Currently, the government has released 7,000 individuals who were detained but proven innocent, but over 70,000 remain imprisoned. In the coming months, the government plans to hold mass trials, with up to 900 defendants at a time, drawing criticism from human rights groups concerned about due process.

While El Salvador’s battle against criminal gangs continues, it is evident that the results of the crackdown are both praised for reducing violence and criticized for the alleged human rights violations committed in the process. As the country explores alternative strategies to address gang activity, the path to lasting peace remains uncertain.

—

FAQs:

1. What is the “state of exception” declared by President Nayib Bukele?

The “state of exception” is a measure introduced by President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador to temporarily suspend certain constitutional rights in order to combat criminal gang activity. This declaration has empowered security forces to apprehend suspected gang members and associates.

2. How effective has the gang crackdown been in El Salvador?

The gang crackdown in El Salvador has resulted in the arrest of over 72,000 individuals suspected of gang affiliation, leading to a significant decline in homicides, extortion, and drug dealing. However, human rights organizations have raised concerns about the accompanying abuses and arbitrary detentions.

3. What is the classification system for alleged gang members?

Authorities in El Salvador categorize alleged gang members into three groups: active members, aspiring members, and collaborators. Active members are those actively engaging in gang activities, aspiring members are individuals seeking to join gangs, and collaborators are individuals who assist gangs but are not official members.

4. How many people remain imprisoned due to gang affiliations?

According to the leaked police report, over 70,000 individuals associated with gangs are currently imprisoned in El Salvador. The government plans to hold mass trials involving up to 900 defendants at a time in the coming months. This has raised concerns about due process and the fair treatment of those detained.