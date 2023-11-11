Airlines Adapt to Religious Observances and Support Reservists Amidst Crisis

In a remarkable turn of events, El Al, the renowned Israeli airline, will be breaking its long-standing tradition of not flying on the Sabbath in order to support their country’s call up of reservists amidst a crisis. El Al will be operating flights from both New York and Bangkok this Saturday to aid in bringing reservists back to Israel. This initiative is a testament to the airline’s commitment to its nation during this challenging time.

What sets these flights apart is that El Al will not be charging for them. Instead, the cost will be covered by both the airline itself and large US financial institutions. This collaborative effort showcases the significance of solidarity and support from various sectors, even beyond the aviation industry.

El Al’s decision to fly on the Sabbath is a departure from their standard practice, which dates back to an agreement made in 1982 with conservative religious parties. However, in consultation with rabbis, El Al determined that the preservation of life takes precedence over other religious laws. This decision aligns with the teachings of Jewish law and reflects the airline’s dedication to fulfilling its role in times of national urgency.

Operating flights on the Sabbath poses a significant financial burden on El Al. Typically, the airline avoids flying on this day and even diverts routes to comply with religious observance. Not only does this result in capital costs without generating revenue, but it also allows other carriers to capitalize on the demand for Sabbath travel. However, El Al’s commitment to supporting their country and ensuring the safe return of reservists is evident by their willingness to bear this cost.

As the situation unfolds, concerns arise regarding the Israeli response to attacks by groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. While there is justified anger over the targeting of Israeli civilians, questions are raised about the potential consequences of crushing these groups. Will a power vacuum be created? Will Israel be faced with the daunting task of governing regions such as Gaza? These are complex issues that require careful consideration and strategic planning.

In the midst of these challenges, it is essential to remember that the actions taken by El Al to operate flights on the Sabbath are a reflection of the airline’s commitment to its nation. By going above and beyond their usual practices, El Al demonstrates its unwavering support for reservists and its dedication to protecting the lives of its citizens.

