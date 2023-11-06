Reckoning with the Past: Italy Grapples with WWII War Crimes Compensation

In a landmark court ruling in 2020, Italian families of victims of WWII war crimes were awarded 12 million euros ($13 million) in compensation. Among them were the relatives of six Italian civilians hanged by German troops in the town of Fornelli in October 1943. The long-awaited payout, set to be distributed soon, brings a sense of closure to the families, but also raises questions about the adequacy of the compensation.

Under Italian law, damages owed to victims can be passed on to their heirs. This means that Mauro Petrarca, the great-grandson of Domenico Lancellotta, one of the men executed in Fornelli, is set to receive around 130,000 euros ($142,000). However, the irony is that it is Italy, not Germany, that will be footing the bill. Italy lost a battle in the International Court of Justice over whether Germany could still be held liable for WWII crimes and atrocities. Jewish organizations in Italy argue that Berlin should bear the responsibility, but victims’ groups fear that Italy may not adequately address the deluge of claims.

A study funded by the German government estimated that 22,000 Italians were victims of Nazi war crimes during WWII. This includes up to 8,000 Jews deported to death camps and thousands forced into slave labor. While the compensation fund aims to address some of these claims, the 61 million euros earmarked for reparations may fall short. The Italian Treasury has received notification of 1,228 legal suits so far, but more claims may be pending. Lawyers are concerned that the fund may not be sufficient to cover all the expected payments.

Adding to the complexity, the Italian government has reserved the right to review court verdicts before deciding on payouts. While officials deny creating obstacles for families, claimants see this as an additional bureaucratic hurdle. Giulio Disegni, vice president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, calls it a “mockery” and expresses frustration at the slow progress in addressing the issue.

For the town of Fornelli, the compensation serves as a form of justice for the war crime that took place on its soil. However, the mayor, Giovanni Tedeschi, emphasizes that it was not just about the money. It was a matter of seeking justice and preserving the town’s pride. As Italy grapples with its dark history and reckons with the past, the compensation payouts become a small step towards acknowledging the suffering and trauma endured by countless victims and their families.