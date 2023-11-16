The Crisis in Gaza: A Father’s Responsibility to Stay

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, one Palestinian-Canadian father has made the decision to stay behind, despite being allowed to leave. Mansour Shouman believes it is his obligation to remain and document the events unfolding around him. While his wife and children were among the first Canadians to safely cross into Egypt, Mr. Shouman feels a deep responsibility to stay and shed light on the reality of the situation.

With 80 Canadians approved to leave Gaza so far, 59 have managed to do so. However, there are still hundreds of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their families seeking a way out through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. The Canadian government is aware of their situation and is working to assist them.

Mr. Shouman, a management consultant with a background in the oil and gas sector, has already spoken to various international news outlets about his experience. He emphasizes that his ability to speak English and his familiarity with Western culture make him a valuable witness to the conflict.

Originally from Jerusalem, Mr. Shouman and his family made the decision to move to Gaza two years ago so that their children could grow up in their ancestral homeland. Despite the long-standing turmoil in the region, Mr. Shouman described their life in Gaza as pleasant, with their children attending international schools and a strong community network.

However, they never expected to find themselves in the middle of a war. Now, Mr. Shouman resides in a hospital in Khan Younis, sleeping in a small room near the maternity ward. He finds solace in hearing of the birth of new babies, even amid the chaos surrounding him.

In the quest to understand the crisis in Gaza, it is important to grasp the significance of the Rafah crossing, which serves as a lifeline for the region. This border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has recently opened to allow a limited number of civilians to leave. The lists of approved individuals are agreed upon by both Egypt and Israel, and the relevant countries are notified to prepare for their citizens’ return.

While the situation remains unpredictable, Canada’s foreign ministry advises those seeking evacuation to be prepared for significant delays. Mr. Shouman and his family received the confirmation to leave Gaza on Tuesday but faced an emotional decision. Ultimately, Mr. Shouman chose to stay behind, driven by a desire to be of assistance in any way possible, whether by removing rubble or reporting the news.

As Mr. Shouman’s family is one of the fortunate ones who managed to leave, the plight of hundreds of other Canadians and their families in Gaza continues. One concerned daughter, Samah Al-Sabbagh, expresses frustration that her father’s name is not on the evacuation list and fears for their safety. She implores Canadian officials to advocate for a ceasefire to ensure the safe evacuation of their citizens.

The crisis in Gaza has claimed the lives of thousands, including countless children. The Hamas-run health ministry reports over 10,300 casualties. It is crucial for the international community, including Canada, to prioritize the safety and well-being of their citizens and work towards a peaceful resolution.

As the conflict in Gaza persists, Mansour Shouman remains committed to his duty of documenting the truth and amplifying the voices of those affected. His decision to stay behind serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of individuals in the face of adversity.