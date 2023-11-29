A Tragic Outcome in Israeli Raid on Jenin, as Lives Are Lost

Israeli Incursion in Jenin Leaves Four Dead, Including Children

In a heartbreaking incident, four individuals, including two innocent children, lost their lives during a recent Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the raid with the objective of suppressing jihadist activity in the area. Tragically, eight-year-old Adam Samer al-Ghoul and fifteen-year-old Basil Suleiman Abu al-Wafa were shot and killed during the fighting, as reported by Palestinian officials. The IDF revealed that a terror leader and his associate were also found dead after their building was attacked.

The incident was captured in a video released by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The footage appeared to show young Adam being fatally shot by what Wafa claimed to be Israeli forces. However, no shooter was visible in the film, and the IDF has yet to comment on the matter.

Muhammad Zubeidi, who was described by Israel as the Jenin camp commander from Islamic Jihad, met his demise in a house where he had been seeking refuge alongside another individual. Both were cornered and assaulted with shoulder-fired missiles, grenades, and other explosives, leading to their deaths, according to the IDF. Israel accused Zubeidi of engaging in extensive terrorist activities, which included the recent killing of Meir Tamari, an Israeli citizen who was shot dead near his home in the settlement of Hermesh.

Beyond the casualties, Israel also reported the arrest of 17 individuals in Jenin after conducting searches that uncovered weapons and ammunition. Regrettably, residents in one neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes amidst violent confrontations.

The incursion into Jenin began on Tuesday evening, with hundreds of Israeli troops continuing their operations throughout Wednesday. Residents noted that the scale of the operation was unusually significant and speculated that it was timed to coincide with the ongoing pause in fighting in Gaza.

Jenin has historically been a hub for Palestinian resistance against Israel, with numerous deadly clashes occurring, especially since the recent attack by Hamas from Gaza. Earlier this month, fourteen people were killed, and this week saw five more casualties after Israeli forces launched a raid aimed at apprehending a suspected militant.

Reports of armed clashes emerged on Tuesday evening, leading to the isolation of two hospitals in the area and the subsequent difficulties faced by the injured seeking medical assistance. The Khalil Suleiman hospital was cut off during the raid, preventing access to critical medical care for the wounded individuals. Christos Christou, the international director of Médecins Sans Frontières, expressed deep concern, stating that there was no way for the injured patients to receive adequate treatment or for their organization to reach them.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society added to these distressing accounts, revealing that Israeli forces blocked the entrance of Jenin government hospital for 40 minutes. As a result, medics were unable to transfer a patient with a gunshot wound in the leg to the hospital, and the patient was subsequently arrested.

Israel claims to have detained around 2,000 wanted suspects in the West Bank following a terrorist attack on October 7th. Out of these detainees, 1,100 are believed to be affiliated with Hamas, the dominant force in Gaza.

