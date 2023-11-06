Denmark and Greece Join Forces to Train Ukrainian Pilots for F-16 Fighter Jets

Denmark and Greece have joined hands to train Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, reaffirming their commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The initiative comes after Denmark and the Netherlands recently pledged to donate F-16s to Ukraine as a means to bolster its air defenses and respond to potential threats, particularly in light of Russia’s 2022 invasion.

A group of eight Ukrainian pilots has arrived at the Danish military air base in Skrydstrup to undergo intensive training in F-16 flight operations. In addition, 65 personnel have also been deployed to receive training in maintaining and servicing the advanced fighter jets. These joint efforts will equip Ukrainian pilots with the necessary skills to effectively operate the donated aircraft.

In an encouraging move, Greece has also expressed its willingness to contribute to the training of Ukrainian air force pilots for F-16 jets. This collaboration further underscores the solidarity among NATO allies in supporting Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Denmark, which currently possesses 43 F-16 jets, plans to supply Ukraine with 19 of these aircraft, with the first six expected to be delivered around the New Year. On the other hand, the Netherlands, with its fleet of 42 F-16s, is yet to finalize the number of jets it will provide to Ukraine.

While the precise operational status of Denmark’s fleet remains undisclosed due to safety concerns, this joint training initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of NATO countries to assist Ukraine in strengthening its defense capabilities. By providing training and equipment, Denmark and Greece aim to enhance Ukrainian pilots’ skills, ultimately bolstering Ukraine’s ability to safeguard its airspace and deter potential threats.

By collaborating in this manner, Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands exemplify the collective support extended by NATO member nations to Ukraine in its pursuit of maintaining territorial integrity and national security.