The Unveiling of Peru’s Ancient Past: Discoveries beneath Lima’s Streets

Peru’s sensational past has once again captivated the world as gas workers unearthed a remarkable archaeological treasure beneath the bustling streets of Lima. Amidst the excavation, a total of eight mummies and a variety of pre-Inca artifacts were brought to light, shedding new light on the rich heritage of this historic city.

The gas workers, employed by Calidda, the renowned natural gas distributor in Peru’s capital, have encountered an astonishing 1,900 archaeological finds throughout their two-decade-long expansion of the gas line system. Ranging from mummies to pottery and textiles, the discoveries offer profound glimpses into the forgotten chapters of Lima’s history.

In their most recent excavation, the team uncovered eight mummified males, meticulously preserved in cotton cloth and bound with braided vine ropes. Delicately situated approximately one foot below the ground, these human remains are believed to have belonged to the Ichma civilization, a pre-Inca culture which thrived around A.D. 1100 until its assimilation into the Inca Empire during the late 15th century.

Roberto Quispe, one of the archeologists working on the site, conveyed that the mummified bodies are suspected to consist of two adults and six minors. As Lima evolved into a bustling economic metropolis, it remains a testament to the city’s rich history, spanning over 10,000 years and encompassing various eras, from the Pre-Incan cultures to the arrival of Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.

Amid the fascinating discoveries lies an array of relics that bridge the gap between different epochs. In 2018, Quispe and his team stumbled upon wooden coffins containing three Chinese immigrants, laid to rest during the 19th century in the La Flor neighborhood. Alongside these coffins, opium pipes, hand-rolled cigarettes, Chinese playing cards, a Peruvian silver coin minted in 1898, and a certificate of completion of employment contract written in Spanish and dated 1875 were discovered.

Nestled amongst braised chicken restaurants and the pathway leading to Peru’s sole nuclear power station, the eight mummies stand as a testament to Lima’s intricate history and the intertwining narratives of its inhabitants throughout the centuries.

Jesus Bahamonde, the archaeologist representing Calidda, perfectly captures the significance of these findings: “We are uncovering the remnants of Lima’s hidden history, concealed beneath the very pavement we walk on.” These revelations provide a remarkable historical continuum, revealing the enduring presence of a vibrant civilization that thrived across the three valleys, even during the arrival of the Spanish colonizers.

While the majority of Calidda’s archaeological finds consist of burial sites on level terrain, more than 400 larger archaeological sites, known as “huacas” in the Quechua language, are scattered throughout the urbanized city. These sacred adobe constructions, typically situated on hilltops, further enrich Lima’s cultural landscape.

As each discovery unearths new dimensions of the past, Lima continues to enchant with its profound historical significance. The mummies and Pre-Inca artifacts discovered beneath the city’s streets serve as a reminder of the vibrant civilizations that once prospered and the enduring legacy they have left behind.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who discovered the mummies and Pre-Inca artifacts in Lima?

The astonishing discoveries were made by gas workers employed by Calidda, a prominent natural gas distribution company in Peru’s capital city.

2. What was the condition of the mummies?

The mummified bodies, eight in total, were found bundled up in cotton cloth and tied with braided vine ropes. They were remarkably well-preserved, providing invaluable insights into the lives of the past.

3. Which pre-Inca culture do the mummies belong to?

Based on archaeological assessments, the mummies are believed to have belonged to the Ichma civilization, a pre-Inca culture that flourished in the valleys around Lima until its integration into the Inca Empire in the late 15th century.

4. What other remarkable discoveries were made in Lima?

In addition to the mummies, other intriguing finds include wooden coffins containing three Chinese immigrants from the 19th century. These coffins were accompanied by opium pipes, hand-rolled cigarettes, Chinese playing cards, and various artifacts evoking the cultural exchange between China and Peru.

5. What is the significance of these discoveries for Lima?

These discoveries unveil the hidden histories of Lima and highlight the city’s rich cultural heritage spanning over 10,000 years. They serve as a testament to the enduring presence of vibrant civilizations and their impact on the city’s development over the centuries.