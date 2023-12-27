The iconic Eiffel Tower, a symbol of French industrial prowess and architectural marvel, stood silently as it closed its doors on the 100th anniversary of the death of its visionary creator, Gustave Eiffel. The closure came as a result of a staff strike, leaving disappointed tourists who had planned to visit the 134-year-old monument scrambling for alternative plans.

In protest over the management of the tower, the powerful CGT union initiated the industrial action ahead of contract negotiations with City Hall, which owns the landmark. Union leaders expressed concerns that the current business model employed by the operating company, SETE, was “too ambitious and unsustainable.” They pointed to the overestimation of revenue from ticket sales and the underestimation of maintenance and repair costs as potential contributors to a future disaster.

The Eiffel Tower, once a bustling attraction that drew millions of visitors annually, experienced a decline in numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the easing of restrictions, it managed to welcome 5.9 million visitors in 2022. Nonetheless, the CGT union questioned SETE’s projection of drawing in 7.4 million visitors each year, emphasizing that this figure had never been achieved previously.

While the strike resulted in the closure of the Eiffel Tower to the public, the esplanade at its base remained accessible. Additionally, a pre-recorded light and sound show, celebrating the centenary of Gustave Eiffel’s passing, went ahead as planned, unaffected by the industrial action.

Gustave Eiffel himself was a remarkable entrepreneur and exceptional structural engineer, known for his visionary designs. Apart from creating the Eiffel Tower, he also played a significant role in constructing the iron and steel skeleton for the Statue of Liberty in New York. Although initially intended as a temporary structure, the Eiffel Tower garnered controversy and criticism, with some even deeming it monstrous and unsightly. However, city officials realized its potential as both a radiotelegraph and weather station, saving it from destruction. Over time, the tower blossomed into Paris’s most beloved landmark, dominating the city skyline at a towering height of 312 meters (1,023 feet).

In the coming month, the top floor of the Eiffel Tower is set to undergo its annual renovation, temporarily closing its doors to visitors as it receives necessary maintenance and updates.

