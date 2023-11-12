Egypt’s Strategic Calculations Amidst the Ongoing Israeli Offensive in Gaza

As the Israeli assault on Gaza continues, Egypt finds itself in a complex and delicate situation. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi recently hosted United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo to discuss the ongoing crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. During the meeting, el-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s stance that Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip exceeded the right to self-defense and amounted to collective punishment.

Egypt has taken several steps to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The country has opened its airport in El Arish to receive international assistance, with planes arriving from Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries. Along with donations from Egypt itself, these aid supplies have been loaded into more than 100 trucks ready to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing in the northern Sinai Peninsula. In addition, Egypt has initiated a blood donation campaign to support the Palestinians in need.

To facilitate the humanitarian aid and address the plight of dual-national Palestinians trapped in Gaza, Egypt entered into negotiations with the US and others. An agreement was reached to allow the exit of these individuals into Egyptian territory in exchange for Israel permitting the safe passage of the aid convoy into the enclave. However, Israel’s rejection of safe passage for the aid trucks has stalled any movement on both sides of the border. In response, Egypt has decided not to allow the entry of Gaza’s dual-national citizens into its territory until the aid convoy is allowed passage.

The exact number of Palestinian dual-nationals stuck in Rafah remains unclear. It is estimated that between 500 and 600 US passport holders are among them, including several French citizens who are also trapped in Gaza. As the impasse continues, it is essential to find a solution that balances Egypt’s national security concerns with providing assistance to Palestinians in need.

