Egyptian President Criticizes Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and expressed his concern over Israel’s actions in Gaza. He stated that Israel’s activity in the region had gone beyond its right to self-defense and had turned into collective punishment for the people of Gaza.

During the meeting, President Sissi emphasized that Israel’s reaction had exceeded the boundaries of self-defense and had resulted in the suffering of the 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza. He condemned Israel’s actions as a form of collective punishment and highlighted the need to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Contrary to President Sissi’s claim that Jews in Egypt have never been oppressed, it is important to acknowledge the historical persecution faced by Egypt’s Jewish community. In the 1940s, Egypt’s Jewish community numbered around 80,000, but today, it stands at fewer than 20 people. Rising nationalist sentiment and the Arab-Israeli wars were among the factors that fueled the departure of Egypt’s Jews.

The meeting between Blinken and Sissi also discussed the significance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and ensuring that assistance reaches the people in need. The US stressed its commitment to preventing the conflict from escalating further and facilitating the safe passage of American citizens and their families from Gaza.

Additionally, Egypt announced its plans to host a summit on the future of the Palestinian cause, underscoring its diplomatic efforts to deescalate the conflict. The country’s national security council held a meeting to discuss the military escalation in Gaza and reaffirmed its rejection of displacement and attempts to erase the Palestinian cause at the expense of neighboring countries.

As the conflict continues, the international community has witnessed the devastating loss of life in Gaza. Israel’s intense bombing campaign, aimed at destroying Hamas’ leadership and military infrastructure, has resulted in the deaths of over 2,300 people, with the majority being civilians.

Pressure is mounting on Egypt to allow fleeing Palestinians to enter its territory, but concerns over national security and economic implications have made the prospect of large-scale resettlement in Egypt challenging. Egypt’s national security council has declared that protecting its national security is a red line and will not be compromised.

In conclusion, President Sissi’s meeting with Secretary Blinken highlighted Egypt’s concerns regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza, emphasizing the need to address the humanitarian crisis and prevent further escalation of the conflict. The historical persecution of Egypt’s Jewish community also serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics in the region.