Egypt Stresses the Need for De-Escalation and Aid Delivery in Israel-Gaza Conflict

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed concern over Israel’s activity in Gaza, stating that it had surpassed the right to self-defense and had now become collective punishment for the people of Gaza. Egypt has a border with the Gaza Strip that has remained mostly closed in recent days. Sissi emphasized that Israel’s reaction had gone beyond the boundaries of self-defense and had started to negatively impact the lives of the 2.3 million people in Gaza.

Blinken, who has been on a diplomatic mission to address the Israel-Gaza conflict, had already visited Israel before meeting with Sissi. He was scheduled to return to Israel for further discussions. Meanwhile, Egypt announced plans to host a summit focused on the future of the Palestinian cause. Sissi held a national security council meeting to discuss the military escalation in Gaza.

Egypt’s administration has been actively seeking diplomatic solutions with allies and humanitarian groups to de-escalate the conflict. The country aims to deliver much-needed aid to Gaza, which has been accumulating near the Egyptian border. The situation has become a priority for Egypt as it strives to alleviate the suffering of those affected in Gaza.

Amidst the conflict, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan acknowledged that the US has faced challenges in evacuating American citizens from Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah crossing. However, efforts to facilitate their safe passage remain a high priority.

The Egyptian council meeting reinforced Sissi’s previous statements, rejecting any policies that may displace Palestinians or undermine the Palestinian cause at the expense of neighboring countries.

In response to Hamas attacks that resulted in the loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives, Israel has launched a bombing campaign targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure in Gaza. Tragically, this campaign has claimed the lives of over 2,300 people in Gaza.

As the situation unfolds, Cairo finds itself under increasing pressure to open its borders and allow Palestinians to seek refuge in Egypt. However, there are concerns about the potential security and economic ramifications of resettling a large number of Gazans in Egypt. Cairo considers its national security a red line and will not compromise on protecting it.

Through diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid initiatives, Egypt is working towards de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict and ensuring the delivery of much-needed assistance to those affected. The country remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and security of all parties involved.

