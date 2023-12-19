The Resounding Victory of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt’s Presidential Election

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has clinched a resounding victory in Egypt’s recent presidential election, securing a third term as the country’s leader. With no serious contenders challenging him, Sisi described the outcome as a rejection of the “inhumane war” in neighboring Gaza, emphasizing Egypt’s primary challenge.

Following a constitutional amendment in 2019 that extended the presidential term to six years, Sisi was eligible to run for a third term. In the election, which took place amidst Egypt’s ongoing economic crisis and the risk of spillover from the Israel-Gaza conflict near the Sinai Peninsula, Sisi garnered an overwhelming 89.6% of the vote, according to the National Election Authority.

While many Egyptians expressed indifference towards the election, considering the outcome a foregone conclusion, some cited the Israel-Gaza conflict as a motivating factor for voting in support of Sisi. The president asserted that Egyptians not only chose their leader but also expressed their rejection of the war to the world.

Despite three other candidates participating in the election, none of them possessed significant prominence. One potential challenger withdrew from the race, alleging harassment of his supporters by officials and thugs. The election authority dismissed these accusations.

Critics argue that Sisi leveraged the entire state apparatus and security agencies to prevent any serious contenders from participating. Reports of voters being transported to polling stations and receiving bags of food, as well as claims of pressure from employers to vote, surfaced. However, Egyptian authorities denied any violations of electoral rules, citing the election as a step towards political pluralism.

Sisi, a former general, previously assumed the presidency in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018, both times with 97% of the vote. His achievements, such as the development of a new capital east of Cairo and various infrastructure projects, have garnered admiration from some quarters. Nonetheless, others criticize the costs associated with these endeavors, particularly in the face of rapid inflation, a foreign currency shortage, and mounting debt.

In a televised speech, Sisi pledged to continue building the “new republic” in line with a shared vision. While economic decisions, such as possible currency devaluation, may follow the election, Egypt’s governing structure, which maintains a dominant military presence, is unlikely to undergo significant change. Repression of dissent acts as a significant deterrent against unrest and dissent.

The re-election of Sisi has solidified his position as the president of Egypt for a third term, indicating both support and concerns within the country. As Egypt navigates its economic challenges and regional complexities, the government’s governance approach remains steadfast, seemingly impervious to the results and criticisms it faces.

