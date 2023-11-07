Egyptian President Pardons Prominent Activist and Political Prisoners

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi has granted a pardon to Ahmed Douma, a prominent Arab Spring activist, along with more than 30 other political prisoners. The move is seen as a gesture to improve Egypt’s human rights record in order to attract international funding. Douma, who led protests during the 2011 revolution, has spent close to a decade behind bars for violating a restrictive protest law and other charges.

The news of Douma’s release was met with joy from his supporters and fellow activists. Videos circulated on social media showed a smiling Douma outside of the prison, hugging friends and expressing gratitude for his freedom. His ex-wife, Nourhan Hefzy, took to Facebook to express her happiness and called for a moment of celebration.

While the pardons are seen as a positive step, human rights groups continue to criticize the Egyptian government for its crackdown on dissent. Egypt denies the existence of political prisoners, but organizations estimate that tens of thousands of people, including journalists, activists, and academics, have been arrested for political reasons. The Biden administration imposed human rights conditions on security aid to Egypt in 2021 and decided to withhold $130 million of annual assistance.

Egypt, facing an economic crisis and in need of foreign funding, has taken some measures to address international concerns. The government introduced the country’s first human rights strategy and initiated a national dialogue for political, economic, and social reforms. President Sisi also reactivated the committee responsible for granting presidential pardons, resulting in the release of over 1,400 individuals from pretrial detention.

Despite these efforts, critics argue that the government’s actions are insufficient and that more needs to be done to address human rights violations in Egypt. The U.S. State Department has a deadline to determine whether to withhold a portion of foreign military funding due to human rights conditions. Activists like Andrea Prasow, executive director of the Freedom Initiative, welcome Douma’s release but emphasize that there are still tens of thousands of political prisoners in Egypt who deserve freedom.

As Egypt navigates its economic challenges and strives for international support, it will be crucial for the government to continue addressing human rights concerns and ensuring the protection of civil liberties. The release of Ahmed Douma and other political prisoners is a step in the right direction, but sustained efforts are needed to bring about meaningful change.