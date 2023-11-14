Egypt’s President el-Sisi Announces Third Term Bid Amidst Opposition

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has confirmed his intention to run for a third term in office, setting the stage for the upcoming election in December. While el-Sisi is expected to be the front-runner, the announcement has been met with criticism from opposition groups who claim that their candidates are facing harassment and intimidation.

The economic crisis, surging inflation, and the devaluation of the local currency have put pressure on the Egyptian government. Critics argue that these issues should be addressed before discussing another term for el-Sisi. However, the president remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the country.

In a televised speech, el-Sisi called on all Egyptians to participate in the democratic process and choose their leader based on their patriotic conscience. The election will be held from December 10 to 12, with an estimated 65 million eligible voters. Egyptians living abroad will have the opportunity to cast their votes from December 1 to 3.

While a few politicians have declared their candidacy, none pose a credible challenge to el-Sisi’s dominance. Since assuming power in 2014, after leading the army to remove Egypt’s first democratically-elected President Mohammed Morsi, el-Sisi has won the previous two elections with a staggering 97 percent of the vote.

However, el-Sisi’s presidency has been marred by accusations of curbing freedom of expression and cracking down on political opponents. Human rights advocates have voiced concerns over the imprisonment and forced exile of activists. Furthermore, the Muslim Brotherhood, once a prominent political force, has been labeled a “terrorist” organization.

The opposition has raised alarm over the registration process for candidates. Ahmed al-Tantawi, a former member of parliament and a potential opponent to el-Sisi, has faced obstacles in gathering support for his campaign. Many citizens trying to show their support for al-Tantawi have encountered difficulties, with the registration system being reportedly inaccessible or the process hindered.

The Civil Democratic Movement, a coalition of small opposition parties, has also highlighted the violations faced by citizens attempting to nominate candidates to challenge el-Sisi. The National Election Authority claims to be investigating these allegations and dismisses them as baseless.

Despite the opposition’s concerns and allegations, el-Sisi remains determined to secure another term. The upcoming election will test the resilience of Egypt’s democratic process and the commitment of its citizens to shape the country’s future.

