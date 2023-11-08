Egyptian Activist Ahmed Douma Granted Presidential Pardon

In a surprising turn of events, Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma has received a presidential pardon from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Douma, a prominent figure in the 2011 pro-democracy uprising that led to the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rioting and attacking security forces in 2019. This sentence was a commutation from a previous 25-year sentence issued in 2015.

The presidential pardon, granted through President el-Sisi’s constitutional powers, extends to several prisoners, including Douma. The news has been welcomed by human rights advocates who have criticized the Egyptian government’s crackdown on dissent and pro-democracy campaigners.

The release of Ahmed Douma follows the recent pardoning of other notable activists, such as rights researcher Patrick Zaki and lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer. However, critics argue that these amnesties are merely cosmetic gestures to address human rights concerns, as arrests of dissidents and activists continue to occur.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s upcoming presidential election, scheduled for 2024, may have played a role in the decision to pardon Douma. While no official candidates have been announced, President el-Sisi is expected to seek another term in office.

Ahmed Douma’s release comes as a beacon of hope amidst ongoing concerns about the state of human rights and freedom of expression in Egypt. His collection of poems, titled “Curly,” which he wrote during his time in solitary confinement, exemplifies his resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

While the pardon of Ahmed Douma is a step towards addressing the criticisms surrounding Egypt’s human rights record, many activists, including the prominent Alaa Abd el-Fattah, remain imprisoned. It is crucial to monitor Egypt’s progress in safeguarding civil liberties and ensuring the protection of human rights for all citizens.