Gaza’s Hospitals Struggle as Israel’s Bombardment Continues

Gaza’s hospitals are facing a dire situation as Israel’s continuous bombardment takes its toll. With more than 21,000 wounded individuals, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the strain on the healthcare system is overwhelming. Doctors are working tirelessly, often in crowded corridors and on floors, without essential supplies and anesthesia.

The closure of the Rafah crossing into Egypt has further exacerbated the crisis. While Egypt has refused to accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees for political and security reasons, they have ordered hospitals in northern Sinai to prepare for an influx of wounded patients from Gaza.

The blame game between Egypt, Israel, Hamas, and the United States continues, with conflicting explanations for why people have been unable to cross from Gaza to Egypt. While the Egyptian government claims that the crossing is open to receive the injured, the Israeli occupation forces prevent it from happening.

Efforts are now underway to prepare hospitals in northern Sinai and the Bedouin city of Sheikh Zuweid to accommodate patients from Gaza. A makeshift hospital is being set up in Sheikh Zuweid, and ambulances are on standby to transport patients to health facilities in Sinai and other parts of Egypt.

The international community has also shown its solidarity. The Turkish ambassador to Cairo has pledged to open a field hospital to assist in the effort, and thousands of Egyptian health workers have volunteered to treat injured Gazans.

As the casualties continue to rise and hospitals become increasingly overwhelmed, the issue of medical evacuations has become urgent. With hospitals and care centers out of service and limited resources, evacuating the injured to Egypt could provide some relief.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF have praised Egypt’s preparations and readiness to receive medical evacuees. However, the complex negotiations involving multiple parties with their own interests have hindered progress. A cease-fire will be crucial to secure safe passage for those in need of urgent medical care.

In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, the resilience and determination of the healthcare workers in Gaza and the willingness of neighboring countries to offer support demonstrate the power of solidarity in times of adversity. It is essential that international efforts continue to ensure that the wounded receive the lifesaving care they desperately need.