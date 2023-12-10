Egyptian Presidential Elections: Economic Crisis Overshadows Polls

Egyptian citizens are participating in a crucial presidential election amid significant economic challenges and ongoing conflicts nearby. Incumbent Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is strongly favored to win a third term, despite the country grappling with severe economic difficulties.

Polling stations opened promptly at 9am (07:00 GMT) on Sunday, with voters queuing under tight security. Voting will continue until Tuesday, from 9am to 9pm (07:00-19:00 GMT) each day, and the official results will be announced on December 18.

With 67 million eligible voters, attention is focused on the turnout due to historically low participation rates in previous elections. The country’s economy is a central concern for voters as Egypt has been navigating one of the worst financial crises in its modern history. Inflation has hovered around 40 percent, and the Egyptian pound’s value has plummeted by half since March. Even before this crisis, approximately two-thirds of the population lived at or below the poverty line.

Despite the nation’s hardships, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi faces minimal opposition as his decade-long crackdown on dissent has effectively silenced any viable challengers. He is the fifth president to emerge from the military’s ranks since 1952. Human rights groups have criticized el-Sisi’s imprisonment of thousands of political dissidents, while a limited number have been released through presidential pardons.

These presidential elections have largely gone unnoticed by Egyptians, as the Israeli conflict in Gaza has overshadowed campaign efforts. Electoral campaigns have struggled to capture the attention of a population preoccupied with regional conflicts and domestic economic concerns.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the major candidates in the Egyptian presidential election?

A: Apart from incumbent Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the other candidates include Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party; Abdel-Sanad Yamama from the Wafd, a relatively marginal party; and Hazem Omar from the Republican People’s Party.

Q: How did Abdel Fattah el-Sisi come to power?

A: El-Sisi, a retired field marshal in the Egyptian army, gained power in 2013 after leading the overthrow of the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi. The Muslim Brotherhood, which Morsi belonged to, was subsequently banned following the coup.

Q: Is Abdel Fattah el-Sisi popular among his supporters?

A: Yes, many of his supporters credit him with restoring stability to Egypt after the chaotic period following the 2011 uprising against President Hosni Mubarak. Despite economic challenges and public discontent, el-Sisi still enjoys a significant level of support.

Definitions:

1. Inflation: The general increase in prices and decrease in the purchasing power of a currency.

2. Egyptian pound: The national currency of Egypt.

Sources:

– [BBC](https://bbc.co.uk)