Egyptians Cast Votes in Crucial Presidential Elections amidst Economic Crisis and Regional Conflict

Egyptians are participating in a significant presidential election amid challenging times marked by an economic crisis and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Incumbent Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is expected to secure a third term, despite the country’s severe financial difficulties.

Polling stations opened their doors at 9 am (07:00 GMT) on Sunday with voters eagerly queuing in central Cairo. Strict security measures are in place to ensure a safe and peaceful electoral process. Voting will continue until Tuesday, from 9 am to 9 pm (07:00-19:00 GMT) each day. Official results are scheduled to be announced on December 18.

With around 67 million eligible voters, all eyes are on the voter turnout as previous elections have witnessed low participation rates. Analysts believe that the economy is a top concern for voters in the current election. Egypt has been grappling with a severe financial crisis, with inflation reaching nearly 40 percent since the devaluation of the Egyptian pound in March. A significant number of Egyptians were already living below or on the poverty line, even before the current economic challenges.

Although Egypt faces these hardships, a decade-long crackdown on dissent has effectively eliminated any significant opposition to el-Sisi. He is the fifth president to emerge from the military ranks since 1952. During his tenure, thousands of political prisoners have been imprisoned. While a presidential pardons committee has granted the release of about 1,000 individuals in the past year, human rights organizations estimate that three to four times that number have been arrested during the same period.

Remarkably, Egyptians have paid little attention to the election campaigns conducted amid the backdrop of the Israeli war in Gaza.

A More In-Depth Look at the Key Players

Apart from the incumbent, there are three other candidates in the election, each relatively unknown in the public eye. Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, is one of the contenders. Abdel-Sanad Yamama represents the Wafd party, a century-old but relatively marginal political group. Lastly, Hazem Omar is running for the Republican People’s Party.

El-Sisi assumed power in 2013 after leading the overthrow of the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi. The Muslim Brotherhood, to which Morsi belonged, was subsequently banned following the 2013 coup. El-Sisi has won landslide victories in the elections held in 2014 and 2018, securing over 96 percent of the vote according to official results.

During his presidency, el-Sisi extended the length of the presidential term from four to six years and modified the constitution to increase the maximum number of consecutive terms in office from two to three.

Proponents of el-Sisi credit him with restoring stability to the nation after the tumultuous events that unfolded following the 2011 uprising which ousted President Hosni Mubarak. In recent years, el-Sisi has implemented numerous economic reforms, including currency devaluation and reducing the number of civil servants. However, these measures, coupled with costly mega projects such as the construction of a new capital city, have resulted in skyrocketing prices, discontent among the populace, and a decline in domestic and international support for el-Sisi.

Despite the challenges facing Egypt, the outcome of this election will shape the future of the country, determining its trajectory in terms of economic stability, social justice, and regional engagements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is the current president of Egypt?

The current president of Egypt is Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. What is the state of the Egyptian economy?

Egypt is facing a severe economic crisis, characterized by high inflation and a significant decrease in the value of the Egyptian pound. What were the outcomes of the previous elections in Egypt?

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi won landslide victories in both the 2014 and 2018 elections, securing over 96 percent of the vote. How has el-Sisi’s presidency affected human rights and political dissent in Egypt?

Under el-Sisi’s rule, there has been a crackdown on dissent, resulting in the imprisonment of thousands of political prisoners. Although some individuals have been pardoned, human rights organizations estimate a significantly higher number of arrests. What are the main concerns of voters in the current election?

The economy is a primary concern for voters in the upcoming election, given the severe financial crisis and widespread poverty in the country.

Sources: