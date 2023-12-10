An Insight into Egypt’s Presidential Election Amidst the Gaza War

Egyptians have headed to the polls in a presidential election that has been overshadowed by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The incumbent president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to secure a third term in power as the nation grapples with economic challenges and the war on its border.

Sisi’s victory in this election would grant him a six-year term, during which his immediate focus would be addressing near-record inflation, managing a chronic foreign currency shortage, and preventing any spillover from the Israel-Gaza conflict. The voting process spans three days, with the results set to be announced on December 18.

As the polls opened, small crowds gathered at various polling stations in Cairo, where Sisi’s presence has been widely promoted in the weeks leading up to the election. Riot police were deployed at the entrances to Tahrir Square in the heart of the capital.

Critics view this election as an insincere undertaking following a prolonged crackdown on dissent over the past decade. In contrast, the government’s media body has portrayed it as a step towards political pluralism.

Three candidates qualified to run against Sisi in the election, although none of them are high-profile figures. The most prominent potential competitor suspended his campaign in October, citing intimidation tactics employed against his supporters. These allegations were dismissed by the national election authority.

Authorities and tightly controlled local media have been urging Egyptians to exercise their right to vote. However, some individuals have expressed unawareness about the election dates in the days leading up to the poll. Others believe that voting will have minimal impact, expressing skepticism about the potential for significant change.

Sisi rose to power as the army chief, leading the ousting of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, in 2013. He was subsequently elected as president the following year with an overwhelming 97% of the vote. Since assuming office, he has overseen a crackdown that has targeted not only Islamists but also liberal and leftist activists. Human rights groups claim that tens of thousands of individuals have been imprisoned as a result.

Sisi and his supporters argue that this crackdown was necessary to stabilize Egypt and counter extremism. Throughout his tenure, he has positioned himself as a guarantor of stability, especially in light of conflicts erupting on Egypt’s borders, such as in Libya, Sudan, and most recently in Gaza.

The main issue concerning Egypt’s rapidly growing population of 104 million people has been economic pressure. Many citizens have voiced their dissatisfaction with a perceived focus on costly mega-projects, while the state accumulates more debt and the population struggles to cope with soaring prices.

While the election campaign has been low-key, Sisi has engaged in typical activities, such as attending an arms trade fair, inspecting roads, and participating in candidate examinations for military and police academies. Some analysts speculate that the election, originally expected to take place in early 2024, was hastened to facilitate economic changes, including a devaluation of the already weakened national currency, immediately after the election.

In recent news, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced ongoing discussions with Egypt on additional financing within an existing $3 billion loan program that had encountered delays due to the sluggishness of state asset sales and a promised shift toward a more flexible exchange rate. Expectations are that the IMF reforms will be set in motion swiftly after the election.

FAQs:

Who is the current president of Egypt?+ Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the current president of Egypt. When will the results of the election be announced?+ The results of the election are due to be announced on December 18. What has been the focus of Sisi’s campaign?+ Sisi’s campaign has prioritized economic stability and addressing the Gaza conflict. How has the election been perceived by critics?+ Critics view the election as a sham due to the crackdown on dissent in recent years. What are the main concerns of the Egyptian population?+ The Egyptian population is primarily concerned with economic pressures and rising prices.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com