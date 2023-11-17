Egyptian President Criticizes Israel’s Actions in Gaza as a Form of Punishment

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has voiced his condemnation of Israel’s response to Hamas, referring to it as “collective punishment.” In a discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, el-Sisi expressed his concerns about the situation in Gaza.

El-Sisi emphasized that Israel’s reaction extended beyond the scope of self-defense, resulting in what he described as collective punishment for the 2.3 million people living in Gaza. While addressing Blinken, the Egyptian President underlined the need to recognize the potential regional implications of the conflict.

A significant aspect of the conversation between el-Sisi and Blinken centered around Egypt’s role as an intermediary between Israel and Palestine. The United States and Israel have been engaging in negotiations with Egypt to facilitate the entry of U.S. citizens and foreign nationals into Egypt from Gaza. Egypt has emerged as a crucial player, aiming to strike a balance and establish stability in the midst of escalating tensions.

Highlighting his personal connection, el-Sisi reminded Blinken of his upbringing in Egypt, stating that Jews in the region have never experienced oppression or targeting. He emphasized that such acts have not occurred during his time in Egypt. This perspective challenges the notion that Jews have been victims of discrimination or violence in the region.

In response, Blinken expressed his horror at the actions of Hamas, assuring el-Sisi that his concern stems from a human standpoint rather than any specific allegiance. The meeting between Blinken and el-Sisi was part of Blinken’s wider tour of the Middle East to garner support for deescalating the conflict and averting a larger regional crisis. During his visit, Blinken has engaged with various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Following the conversation with el-Sisi, Blinken later stated that each country he visited expressed a strong desire to prevent further violence. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the safety and security of Israel, declaring unwavering support both presently and in the future.

