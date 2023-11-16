Egyptian Opposition Alleges Suppression of Presidential Candidate Endorsements

The Egyptian opposition parties have raised concerns about alleged attempts to hinder individuals who wish to support candidates challenging President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. These claims were brought forward during a recent press conference held by members of the Civil Democratic Movement (CDM). According to the opposition, individuals seeking to endorse candidates have encountered various obstacles, impeding their ability to provide the necessary support.

Under Egypt’s election system, candidates aiming to challenge President el-Sisi must obtain endorsements from either 25,000 members of the public from 15 different governorates, or 20 members of parliament. The deadline for candidate registration is October 14. The CDM presented several examples of individuals who shared their experiences of being obstructed while attempting to register their support.

Rania el-Sheik, during her attempt to register support for former member of parliament Ahmed Altantawy, described a disturbing incident that unfolded at the notary’s office. According to el-Sheik, a scuffle instigated by “thugs” broke out, resulting in physical altercations. Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident, as others encountered similar deterrents when trying to register their support.

El-Sheik noted that public employees in different locations provided various pre-determined excuses, such as technical issues with the system, internet connectivity problems, power outages, or issues with identification cards—effectively preventing individuals from offering their endorsements. These alleged hindrances have raised concerns regarding the fairness of the electoral process.

In addition to such obstructive practices, Altantawy’s campaign has reported that over 80 of his supporters have been arrested for attempting to register their endorsements. Furthermore, Magdy Hamdan, a Conservative Party official, shared his experience of being blocked from submitting his endorsement at a notary’s office. When he approached a different office, Hamdan encountered a group of men who sprayed water at him and several rubbish collectors and beggars they had brought along.

When asked for comment, Egypt’s state information service referenced statements from the election authority, which denies any violations or irregularities. The election authority claimed that it has instructed notary offices to extend their working hours to facilitate the registration process.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who has implemented a significant crackdown on dissent in Egypt, is widely anticipated to secure a third term in the upcoming December election. However, numerous human rights organizations have expressed doubts regarding the fairness and level of freedom in the electoral process. Critics argue that the repeated crackdowns have effectively stifled any meaningful challenge to el-Sisi’s presidency.

Following a military coup in 2013 that removed Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, el-Sisi assumed power and was subsequently elected with over 96 percent of the vote. He won a similar proportion in the 2018 election. Constitutional amendments passed in a 2019 referendum extended el-Sisi’s second term by two years and allowed him to run for a third six-year term.

The upcoming election is scheduled to take place over three days, from December 10 to 12. In the event that no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, a run-off will be held from January 8 to 10.