Egyptian Journalist Detained Following Controversial Plane Coverage

In a shocking turn of events, an Egyptian journalist has been arrested by authorities after his fact-checking platform reported on a plane that was seized in Zambia. The platform, known as Matsda2sh or Don’t Believe, revealed that Karim Asaad was apprehended from his home in Cairo’s al-Shorouk neighborhood.

The journalist’s arrest took place on Saturday, with security forces reportedly assaulting Asaad’s wife and even threatening their child during the detention. To this day, Asaad’s whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his loved ones concerned about his safety.

The detainment of Asaad is believed to be linked to Matsda2sh’s extensive coverage of the mysterious plane that was intercepted in Zambia after stopping in Cairo. Authorities have not yet responded to the platform’s claims or disclosed any information regarding the situation.

The Egyptian Press Syndicate’s Freedoms Committee has promptly called on authorities to address Asaad’s disappearance, launch an investigation into the reported assaults, and secure his immediate release. The committee emphasized the need for transparency and justice in this matter.

The plane seizure in Zambia has gained international attention due to the astonishing discoveries made. Zambian authorities uncovered a staggering amount of over $5 million in cash, along with more than 100 kilograms of suspect minerals like gold, zinc, copper, and nickel on board the aircraft. Furthermore, individuals from Egypt, Zambia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Latvia were detained in connection with the plane.

Matsda2sh, popular for its commitment to debunking misinformation, operates as a social media platform. Its journalists, in a bid to protect their safety, remain anonymous and independent. In light of their work related to the seized plane, the platform addressed funding concerns by clarifying that it does not receive any grants from governments.

This incident sheds light on the press freedom situation in Egypt. Notorious for imprisoning journalists, Egypt finds itself among the top countries globally with high rates of journalist detention, ranking alongside Turkey and China. This, coupled with the ongoing crackdown on dissent and government critics, has raised concern among media watchdogs.

